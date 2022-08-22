‘I want to win the league’: Casemiro targets success at Manchester United | Manchester United

Casemiro said joining Manchester United has made him “like an 18-year-old who is very excited about his new project”, and that he hopes Cristiano Ronaldo stay in the club.

United reached an agreement with Real Madrid To sign the 30-year-old Brazilian international who is subject to a medical visa and visa grant. Casemiro’s enthusiasm for the move prompted him to express his regret that the transfer would not be official in time for him to face Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday night.

“I spoke to my wife and she said I look like an 18-year-old who is very excited about his new project and very excited to play in the Premier League,” Casemiro said during an emotional farewell party.

“If I could, I would play today for United against Liverpool.

It’s a club with a great history, and I’m going to work hard to make a name for myself because I haven’t won anything yet. in Manchester UnitedFirst and foremost, what I want is to convey how I feel about the club and my respect.

“Everything I’ve done here [at Real] I want to do there too.

I want to show my fighting spirit, ability to work hard and professional behavior. I want to win the league I’m going through one of the best moments of my career. I feel really fit, mentally I feel good, and I want to keep having fun. It’s a great moment to make that decision.”

Casemiro is expected to earn around £350,000 a week at United. “Those who think I’m leaving for money because they don’t know me. At the end of the Champions League final [when Real beat Liverpool in May] I had a feeling my period was over. After the holiday, the feeling was the same.

“It wasn’t so fast [a decision]. I already spoke with the club once the Champions League was over. People: Don’t forget the club I’m going to [is] The biggest team in the world and can compete with the greatness of Real Madrid, even though it is not doing so now.”

The midfielder won four of the five medals in the Champions League when Ronaldo also played for Real. The Portuguese would like to leave United, but Casemiro said: “I haven’t spoken to Cristiano, I hope he continues because he is one of the best players of all time.”