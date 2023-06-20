“I think we should stop.”

Elon Musk called a pause in the development of artificial intelligence again on Friday, when he spoke at the VivaTech conference in Paris, warning people of the dangers of artificial intelligence if it is not regulated.

Musk has been an advocate of more careful regulation in the development of artificial intelligence for several years. As far back as 2017, he has pushed for there to be guidelines going forward, because excessive development before regulations are in place could harm the human race.

“I have experience with the latest AI technology, and I think people should be concerned about that,” Musk said at a National Governors Association meeting in 2017. The street kills people, they don’t know how to act because it looks so ethereal.”

Tesla has begun developing its own robot, which Musk unveiled last year, claiming that it will be able to simplify human life by taking care of monotonous and boring tasks.

However, he remains firmly convinced that the development of artificial intelligence must begin to slow down long before a proper regulatory process is in place. The White House came out on its own Blueprint for AI Bill of Rights: A Vision for Protecting Our Civil Rights in the Age of Algorithms in late 2022, which described five key principles for keeping humans safe while developing artificial intelligence.

Musk continued this narrative last week during his speech, noting that there are potential risks to humans if the development of artificial intelligence continues forward without regulations.

Musk said (trans Reuters). “So if we are not keen on creating artificial general intelligence, we could have a catastrophic outcome.”

“I am in favor of regulating AI because I believe it is a risk to the public. And anything that is a risk to the public, there has to be some kind of governance, that governance is the regulator.”

Musk’s first appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast several years ago led to a similar conversation, where he discussed his fear of the overdevelopment of artificial intelligence.

On Friday, he said he believes there must be a gap in the development of artificial intelligence for there to be regulation.

“I just want to say, I think we should take a break.”

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also find me on Twitter @employeeor if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].