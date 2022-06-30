I found my rare disease after showing symptoms on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

The hit series Grey’s Anatomy may be fiction, but for a 22-year-old, her medical mystery has been solved.

Emily Levy, from Israel, has had unexplained pain in her wrist and ankle since she was 12 years old. When she was a teenager, she also began to have dislocations in her shoulder, hip, and jaw – yet doctors were baffled.

But one day, while watching the Shonda Rhimes show, I learned about her symptoms on the screen.

“I was watching Season 13 when I found out something,” Levi told NeedToKnow.online. “There was a patient complaining of a hangover after just one drink, and then during the examination she was easily able to dislocate her entire arm.”

She recalled feeling “alcohol almost immediately” from “only a small amount” of alcohol, although she didn’t know why until now.

Levi suffered from joint pain and disorders from a young age, yet doctors continued to scratch their heads. Jam Press/Emily Levy

“After I saw them dislocate her shoulder, I remember thinking it reminded me exactly of myself,” Levy continued.

The condition of the woman on the screen was finally diagnosed Ehlers-Danlos Syndromea group of genetic disorders that cause excessive flexibility in joints as well as flexible and brittle skin.

But even after learning about all the signs on TV, doctors told her she was wrong, blaming the disorders on hyperkinetic syndrome.

It wasn’t until she saw her symptoms reflected in the hit show that she realized what was wrong. Jam Press/Emily Levy

Eventually, she pursued a second option and in 2019 she was finally diagnosed with Ehls-Danlos Syndrome.

But despite the diagnosis, her problems are not yet resolved. In September 2020, Levi had a car accident and dislocated her ribs after another driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into her car. Only six months later, her breasts and chest were taken off as a result.

“It was like a game of dominoes, from the moment he took off the first rib, the deterioration was very fast, day by day it got worse,” she said.

Levi, right, took her life in her own hands and demanded a proper diagnosis and treatment. Jam Press/Emily Levy

If you bend over, drive, or sit for longer than 30 minutes, lift objects, cough, or even breathe, they dislocate. She even woke up to put her ribs back in place every 10 minutes.

“I got to a point where I told my parents I couldn’t imagine living like this, with an unbelievable level of pain, not even another two months,” she recalls.

Although there is no cure for Ehlers-Danlos, Levy once again took her health into her own hands and searched for “slipping rib syndrome treatment” online.

Levi, right, had a terrible car accident, which made her condition worse. Jam Press/Emily Levy

“It was the first time I came across someone explaining exactly what I had been complaining about all these months,” she said.

Weeping, her parents sat down to watch the clip she had discovered and eventually went to Florida for treatment two months later.

“I traveled to his clinic for three months to undergo a major treatment that eventually resulted in a huge improvement in my job, as I stopped dislocating,” she said of the life-changing process.

Now, she has been so inspired to become a doctor that she has even opened her own clinic along with the surgeon to help others. Jam Press/Emily Levy

Due to her lifelong health complications, Levi was inspired to become a doctor, and she eventually achieved her goal in February 2022 when she opened a medical clinic with surgeon Dr. Yixiao Benedict in Israel.

“The clinic focuses on injection therapy, a form of regenerative therapy that can make a huge difference in the lives of patients with Ehls-Danlos and many other orthopedic injuries and pain including various sports injuries,” she said.

With the help of Dr. Benedict, who called her “an outstanding and extraordinary orthopedic surgeon,” Levy is now trying to help “as many people as possible.”

“Emily is only 22 years old, but she has come such a long way so far in her very short life – she is a smart, stubborn, intelligent woman,” Dr. Benedict said of Levi, of Levi, who will need her own treatment. treatments for the rest of her life. She pursues her goals in life and does not like them [anyone] Stand here.”

“I am grateful for the honor given to me and for helping people return to their lives and heal their pain,” she said.