July 5, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

I don’t own an iPad — but this July 4th iPad deal is still going, and I’m very tempted

Ayhan 1 hour ago 2 min read

Fourth of July sales never disappoint, and Apple fans are rewarded with huge discounts on popular products. We found quite a lot on the ninth-generation iPad, with 256GB of storage and a 10.2-inch screen. This Apple tablet has an amazing $80 discount through Amazon, bringing the total price down to Only $399.

The entry-level iPad 9th Edition goes on sale in 2021, and what really sets it apart from the previous version is its larger storage capacity, allowing plenty of space for all your digital media including games, photos, and movies. This model also features Apple’s TrueTone technology, which allows the display to adapt to any ambient light, as well as an upgraded 12-megapixel camera with Apple’s Center Stage features, first seen on the 2020 iPad Pro.

See also  Here's the cost for a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

A huge trove of Sega documents from the ’90s has leaked

10 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

PowerWash Simulator is adding more free DLC later this year

18 hours ago Ayhan
2 min read

The Super Mario RPG director was “very surprised” by the Switch Remake announcement

1 day ago Ayhan

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Wednesday News Brief

56 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Bitcoin (BTC) correlation with US stocks slides to near zero, crypto derivatives tracker

57 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Julian Sands spoke about dying in the mountains in a recent, ominous interview

59 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Nelson Cruz is designated for assignment by the Padres

1 hour ago Emet