I don’t own an iPad — but this July 4th iPad deal is still going, and I’m very tempted

Fourth of July sales never disappoint, and Apple fans are rewarded with huge discounts on popular products. We found quite a lot on the ninth-generation iPad, with 256GB of storage and a 10.2-inch screen. This Apple tablet has an amazing $80 discount through Amazon, bringing the total price down to Only $399.

The entry-level iPad 9th Edition goes on sale in 2021, and what really sets it apart from the previous version is its larger storage capacity, allowing plenty of space for all your digital media including games, photos, and movies. This model also features Apple’s TrueTone technology, which allows the display to adapt to any ambient light, as well as an upgraded 12-megapixel camera with Apple’s Center Stage features, first seen on the 2020 iPad Pro.

You might need to be quick if you want to get this great saving, especially if you’re in need of one of the best iPads for video editing and media sharing. Should you postpone next week’s Apple Prime deals? It’s a surefire option, but there’s always a risk that the product will run out of stock due to high demand. We think this deal is definitely worth looking into, and the ninth-generation iPad is a great tablet for general use.

