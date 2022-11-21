November 21, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Hybrid solar eclipse: what is it and how does it happen?

Izer 1 hour ago 6 min read
Sequence of total solar eclipse shows the sun disappearing behind the advancing moon and then remerging again.

A hybrid solar eclipse is an extremely rare and exotic astronomical event — and one coming soon, on April 20, 2023.

Talk to most eclipse chasers and they will tell you that there are three types of eclipse chasers solar eclipse. The first is a partial eclipse of the most common and least impressive because the moon Just block part of the sun sending a shadow—the penumbra—across a patch of Earth, the second being an annular eclipse of the sun, in which the center of the sun is obscured by the moon, but leaves a circle of light from the sun visible from within a shadow called an antumbra. It is often called the “ring of fire”. The third is a total solar eclipse in which the moon completely blocks the sun’s disk, revealing the stunning view of the solar corona, which can be seen with the naked eye from within the moon’s dark shadow, the umbra.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

NASA official: Astronauts will live and work on the Moon by 2030 | NASA

9 hours ago Izer
3 min read

A new map of the universe that displays the entire extent of the cosmos with extreme precision and overwhelming beauty

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

The Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft sees the moon for the first time in video

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

1 min read

Index – Abroad – A science experiment explodes, injuring eleven children at a school

45 mins ago Arzu
4 min read

Asia-Pacific markets trade less; China keeps the LPR steady

51 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Chris Hemsworth ‘Took Time Off From Work’ After Preparing For Alzheimer’s

53 mins ago Muhammad
6 min read

Hybrid solar eclipse: what is it and how does it happen?

1 hour ago Izer