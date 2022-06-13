June 13, 2022

Hustle movie: Adam Sandler sets impressive record on Rotten Tomatoes with new Netflix movie

Hustle movie: Adam Sandler sets impressive record on Rotten Tomatoes with new Netflix movie

Adam Sandler set a career record with his new movie on Netflix.

The actor, who has a $350m (£199m) deal with the streaming service, appears in AcceleratesSports drama in which a scout plays basketball.

Sandler’s previous Netflix movies include silly 6And the Sandy Wexler And the murder mysterytorn apart by critics.

AcceleratesHowever, he has seen Sandler receive some of the best reviews of his career thus far.

on me rotten tomatoesa review aggregator site, the film has 89 percent of critics, putting it in third place behind it. Myerowitz Stories (New & Selected) And the Uncut Gemstones.

But, interesting to Sandler, Accelerates It is currently the feature film that has been admired by its fans; It is the highest rated movie of his entire career when judged by audience score.

Accelerates It has 94 percent, which is next Happy Gilmore (85 percent) and have more than me81 percent – does not include Sandler shows or documentaries.

Adam Sandler just set a career record

(rotten tomatoes)

Myerowitz Stories (New & Selected)was ranked by Noah Baumbach, with 72 percent of the audience, while the Safdie brothers Uncut Gemstones He sits at 52 percent.

Accelerates Available to stream on Netflix now.

Another new movie recently released on Netflix titled Interceptorbecame the most-watched movie on the service – despite viewers He described it as one of the “worst” ever.

Meanwhile, on Prime Video, it was one of Andrew Garfield’s films She was described as ‘horrible’ after she prompted a festival strike Finally available to watch.

See also  Spielberg speeds up production of new Bullitt movie

