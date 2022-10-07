October 7, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Hurt Broncos OL Garett Bolles and CB Ronald Darby are out for a year

Emet 2 hours ago 3 min read
Hurt Broncos OL Garett Bolles and CB Ronald Darby are out for a year

Englewood, Colorado. – Ugly loss Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts turned Friday morning into the Denver Broncos as coach Nathaniel Hackett said left-footed tackle Garrett Bullseye (leg/ankle) and posterior back Ronald Darby (Knee) will miss the rest of the season.

In four days – Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and Thursday’s loss to the Colts – the Broncos have seen the decline Javonte WilliamsBoth Paul and Darby suffer from injuries at the end of the season.

Paul suffered a broken right lower leg with just over three minutes remaining in the 12-9 overtime loss regulation for the Colts. Broncos was not optimistic about the short-term prognosis in Year 6 when he was examined by medical staff.

He was transferred Friday morning for additional checks and the need for surgery to repair the fracture was confirmed. Bolles has been one of the team’s most enduring players, starting from his first game as a rookie in 2016 when he was a first-round pick. He’s only missed four games in his career (three last season – two with an ankle injury and one on the COVID-19/backup roster).

Darby, who underwent ACL surgery in 2018 while with the Philadelphia Eagles, sustained an injury shortly before the break. wide future Tim Patrick, who led the team in the dying moments last year, picked up a knee injury at the end of the season in training camp to go with Williams injured last Sunday, so the Broncos (2-3) suffered heavy losses at the top of the depth chart. More than five games.

See also  Carlos Alcaraz defeats Novak Djokovic, the world number one in tennis, to reach the final of the Madrid Open

outer back Randy Gregory He also suffered meniscus damage in his knee against the raiders and will be out for several weeks.

“Injuries are things I can’t control as a coach, they are long-term things,” Hackett said. “I can just go to the drawing board and grind, and try to find ways to put people in good positions and the new guys will have to go in there. We have to find a way to make it work.”

Hackett said Friday that since the Broncos have extra time before their next game — Monday night, October 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers — the attacking staff will discuss who will replace the Pulis. Calvin Anderson He finished the match Thursday, but Billy Turnera free agent who has not played this season yet (knee injury), is an option and is close to returning to the squad.

Hackett said Turner could have played against the Colts, but because it was a short prep week, Turner wasn’t as active.

non-veteran Damari Matissea fifth-round pick in the April draft, played at Darby’s place in the second half on Thursday.

Hackett also said the linebacker Josie Jewell It was week to week ‘with a knee sprain he suffered against the Colts and the outside back Baron Browning It will be day after day with a sprained wrist.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Russell Wilson deserves the blame for both Denver and Seattle

10 hours ago Emet
5 min read

Denver Broncos Drop to 2-3 in Overtime Loss to Indianapolis Colts

18 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Lionel Messi said the 2022 World Cup with Argentina will be his last

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

5 min read

Index – Sport – In Belgrade, Australians apologize to Djokovic

1 hour ago Arzu
4 min read

US aims to hamper China’s chip industry with sweeping new export rules

1 hour ago Izer
4 min read

Vermeer? It’s actually a copycat, the National Gallery of Art reveals.

1 hour ago Muhammad
2 min read

Stunning detailed image of the moon captured by astrophotographer leaves the internet intrigued

1 hour ago Izer