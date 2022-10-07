Hurt Broncos OL Garett Bolles and CB Ronald Darby are out for a year

Englewood, Colorado. – Ugly loss Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts turned Friday morning into the Denver Broncos as coach Nathaniel Hackett said left-footed tackle Garrett Bullseye (leg/ankle) and posterior back Ronald Darby (Knee) will miss the rest of the season.

In four days – Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and Thursday’s loss to the Colts – the Broncos have seen the decline Javonte WilliamsBoth Paul and Darby suffer from injuries at the end of the season.

Paul suffered a broken right lower leg with just over three minutes remaining in the 12-9 overtime loss regulation for the Colts. Broncos was not optimistic about the short-term prognosis in Year 6 when he was examined by medical staff.

He was transferred Friday morning for additional checks and the need for surgery to repair the fracture was confirmed. Bolles has been one of the team’s most enduring players, starting from his first game as a rookie in 2016 when he was a first-round pick. He’s only missed four games in his career (three last season – two with an ankle injury and one on the COVID-19/backup roster).

Darby, who underwent ACL surgery in 2018 while with the Philadelphia Eagles, sustained an injury shortly before the break. wide future Tim Patrick, who led the team in the dying moments last year, picked up a knee injury at the end of the season in training camp to go with Williams injured last Sunday, so the Broncos (2-3) suffered heavy losses at the top of the depth chart. More than five games.

outer back Randy Gregory He also suffered meniscus damage in his knee against the raiders and will be out for several weeks.

“Injuries are things I can’t control as a coach, they are long-term things,” Hackett said. “I can just go to the drawing board and grind, and try to find ways to put people in good positions and the new guys will have to go in there. We have to find a way to make it work.”

Hackett said Friday that since the Broncos have extra time before their next game — Monday night, October 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers — the attacking staff will discuss who will replace the Pulis. Calvin Anderson He finished the match Thursday, but Billy Turnera free agent who has not played this season yet (knee injury), is an option and is close to returning to the squad.

Hackett said Turner could have played against the Colts, but because it was a short prep week, Turner wasn’t as active.

non-veteran Damari Matissea fifth-round pick in the April draft, played at Darby’s place in the second half on Thursday.

Hackett also said the linebacker Josie Jewell It was week to week ‘with a knee sprain he suffered against the Colts and the outside back Baron Browning It will be day after day with a sprained wrist.