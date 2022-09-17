Hurricane warning for Puerto Rico ahead of Tropical Storm Fiona

Hurricane warning in effect for Puerto Rico, reflecting forecasters’ belief that it will strengthen into a hurricane — with sustained winds of at least 74 mph — by the time it approaches or over the island Sunday night.
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center said hurricane hours are in effect in the US Virgin Islands as well as parts of the Dominican Republic.
One of the biggest threats to Fiona is the rain expected to shower him, in particular In Puerto Rico: Generally 12-16 inches, with 20 inches in isolated areas there, meteorologists say.
Tropical storm conditions – including winds of at least 39 mph – are expected to reach the US and British Virgin Islands beginning Saturday afternoon and spread across Puerto Rico on Saturday evening.
The Hurricane Center said a hurricane was expected in Puerto Rico on Sunday and Sunday night — and likely in the US Virgin Islands Saturday night.
Forecasters said the storm could also be hurricane-force when it passed over or near the Dominican Republic on Monday.
Fiona became a tropical storm over the Atlantic on Wednesday before entering the eastern Caribbean on Friday.
Heavy rain forecast
Here’s how much rain is expected at certain locations over the next few days, according to the hurricane center:
• Leeward Islands, including Guadeloupe, and the North Windward Islands: 2-4 inches above what they have already received.
• British and American Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico: 4-6 inches, with the possibility of 10 inch isolated areas.
• Puerto Rico: 12-16 inches, with isolated 20-inch zones possible.
• dominican republic: 4-8 inches, with isolated 12-inch areas possible. Especially on the Far East Coast.
• Haiti: 1-3 inches, maximum insulated 4 inches.
• Turks and Caicos Islands: 4-6 inches.
Some tropical storms have passed over the island since then, CNN meteorologists said, but Dorian was the last hurricane-force storm to pass within 50 miles.
CNN’s Chuck Johnston contributed to this report.
More Stories
Syria says Israel attacks Damascus airport, killing five soldiers
Izyum: Ukraine says some bodies found in a mass grave bear “marks of torture”
The last war between Russia and Ukraine: What we know on day 205 of the invasion | Ukraine