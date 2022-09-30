Hurricane Ian latest update: Tropical Storm regains strength as a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches South Carolina

Hurricane Ian: Waves flood roads in Key West as storm strengthens to Category 4
After spending most of Thursday as a tropical storm, Ian has been upgraded to a hurricane once again as it targets the South Carolina coast.
The National Hurricane Center said in its 5 p.m. ET update that Hurricane Ian was “targeting Carolina and Georgia with life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds.”
The hurricane is now moving from north to northwest at about 10 mph with maximum sustained winds increasing to 75 mph with strong gusts.
“Ian could strengthen a bit before making landfall tomorrow, and is expected to weaken rapidly over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday,” the warning said.
Dozens of rescues are underway across Florida after unprecedented flooding from one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the United States.
Thousands were stranded across the state as Coast Guard helicopters were seen pulling people off rooftops after water poured several feet into nearby neighborhoods. About 2.5 million people currently live without electricity.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described the hurricane as a “500-year flood event” and said major infrastructure was badly damaged including the Sanibel Bridge in southwest Florida and the bridge to Pine Island, near Fort Myers.
President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Florida in the wake of the catastrophic effects. “This may be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history,” he later said during a briefing at FEMA headquarters.
The NFL game will go ahead in Tampa on Sunday night
ICYMI: The host team announced that Sunday’s NFL game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs will go ahead in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
“We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled,” the team said in a statement.
The game is scheduled to kick off at 8.20pm ET.
“We would like to thank all of the local government agencies and the thousands of emergency personnel who have worked tirelessly over the past few days to ensure that our area will be ready to respond if needed. We would also like to express our appreciation to the Miami Dolphins for their assistance and hospitality in allowing us to use their training facilities. this week.
“Our thoughts and prayers remain with the thousands in southwest Florida who were hard hit by Hurricane Ian. We are also grateful that the Tampa Bay area survived the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm.”
Graeme MasseySeptember 30, 2022 04:03
Graeme MasseySeptember 30, 2022 03:06
Graeme MasseySeptember 30, 2022 02:04
Two deaths on Sanibel Island, officials say
About 200 families remained on the island during Hurricane Ian, and Mayor Holly Smith says two people died.
Rescuers took 40 people off the island, which was cut off after its bridge collapsed, by boat on Thursday. The mayor said 12 of those were injured during the storm.
Graeme MasseySeptember 30, 2022 01:43
Graeme MasseySeptember 30, 2022 01:33
Graeme MasseySeptember 30, 2022 01:03
More than 500 people have been rescued so far in Lee and Charlotte counties
“Search and Rescue Update: As of 2:00 p.m. (EDT), more than 500 individuals have been rescued in Charlotte and Lee counties since operations began this morning. Search and rescue efforts are underway in affected areas,” the state emergency department tweeted Thursday. .
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Lee County on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, while Charlotte County is to the north.
Graeme MasseySeptember 30, 2022 00:01
Scientists say climate change has increased rainfall in Ian by 10%
The analysis by researchers Kevin Reed of Stony Brook University and Michael Weiner of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has not yet been reviewed, but they say they used the same methodology in their study of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which it was.
Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 23:46
Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 23:26
Graeme MasseySeptember 29, 2022 23:10
