Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szyjjarto has ruled out the possibility of a Russian gas embargo in the next EU sanctions package, saying it would be “impossible”.

Landlocked Hungary is highly dependent on Russian hydrocarbons.

Szijjarto’s comments come as President Vladimir Putin says he believes the West will not be able to dispose of Russian oil and gas for several years.

The European Union has sought a complete ban on Russian crude in an attempt to cripple Putin’s war machine over the Kremlin’s attack on Ukraine. Bloc finally agreed Late last month he imposed a partial oil embargo in the long-awaited sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

The compromise would see a ban on Russian oil being brought into the bloc by sea, with an exception granted for imports delivered via the pipeline after Hungary’s opposition.

Speaking to CNBC’s Charlotte Reed Thursday on the sidelines of an Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development ministerial meeting in Paris, France, Zyjjartou said: “When we impose sanctions, we have to make sure that those sanctions do more harm than those we are sanctioning than ourselves. “

“We must have a very clear position on the war, which we already have, we condemn Russia for this military aggression. We stand with Ukraine. But we also have to take reality into account,” he added.

Szijjarto spoke of his frustration at portraying Hungary as a country reluctant to punish Russia’s war in Ukraine, pointing to the fact that Russia currently supplies 65% of Hungary’s oil and 85% of its gas supplies.