Hungary is on a vice, attacking Omigron

According to official data from the Milan Jovanović Batut Institute of Public Health in Serbia, the number of new coronavirus infections in the country has increased by about 20 percent on Christmas and the day after, compared to a week earlier. Free Hungarian word.

Evidence of this increase is the fact that more people were registered in the country on December 25, 26 and 27 than a week earlier. Epidemiologist Frederick Cohn, a member of the Belgrade government’s crisis committee, warned of this possibility in a timely manner. On December 23 a rapidly spreading Omigron strain of the corona virus was detected in Serbia.

Alexandra Pavlovic, director of the medical center at Drakisa Mizovic Hospital in Belgrade, fears that the spread of Omigran will place another major burden on the health system, which is not yet in good condition.

Meanwhile, A. in Romania I love you The Strategic Relations Group (GCS) registered 1,444 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection and 67 corona virus deaths earlier this week. As soon as Christmas is over, 566 new corona virus cases have been confirmed.

Partly in the Czech Republic Less, Seven thousand cases were registered after Christmas, which is two thousand less than a week ago, but this too may be related to the fact that very few have been tested. Meanwhile, from a poll It turned outFifty-one percent of Czechs would approve the introduction of a mandatory vaccine for certain ages and occupations.