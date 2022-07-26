Hungarian Orban condemned for ‘mixed race’ remarks

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is facing a backlash over comments he made about “mixed race” countries at an event over the weekend.

During a speech at Bálványos Summer Free University and Student Camp, Orbán, a well-known figure among American conservatives who is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) next month, He said that immigration It greatly affects Europe and the West, assuming that “these countries are no longer states: they are nothing more than an assembly of peoples”.

In such a multiracial context, there is an ideological trick here that is worth talking about and focusing on. The internationalist left is using an ideological trick: to claim – their claim – that Europe is by nature inhabited by peoples of mixed races. “This is a historical and semantic stunt, because it confuses two different things,” Urban said in his speech.

There is a world where European people are mixed with people from outside Europe. Now this is a mixed race world. And there is our world where people from within Europe mingle with each other and move, work and move.”

The far-right Orban, a key ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has also used his rhetoric to summon Western powers for their support of Ukraine during Russia’s ongoing war in the country.

The Association of Hungarian Jewish Communities, the largest Jewish organization in the country, said comments “Caused serious concern” within their community.

“In light of the extremely difficult period facing our country, Mazehesh considers it particularly important to prevent public discussions from escalating by maintaining dialogue,” the organization said in a statement, adding that its president, Andras Heisler, had asked to speak to Orban. about statements.

“This is not only in the interest of the Jewish community, but also in the interest of the Hungarian community. In accordance with Jewish religious laws, Mazsihisz stands in solidarity with all communities distinguished by the spirit of humanity.”

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu described the comments as “unacceptable” and “unfortunate”, where Reported by Politico.

“Obviously we can’t agree with them,” Orescu said.

Orban, who is currently serving in his fourth term as Hungarian Prime Minister, was Announced earlier this month As a speaker at the CPAC, the organization said in a statement to The Hill at the time that he was the “leading voice” for those in Europe fighting for “national sovereignty.”

“He and President Trump had a special relationship because they both understand that they shouldn’t control us [United Nations]The [European Union]or radical or awakened corporate owners or billionaires who believe that ordinary people cannot be trusted to make their own decisions,” the group said, adding, “We look forward to Prime Minister Orban explaining to the CPAC audience and to people around the world how he is successfully fighting the radical left in Europe “.

The Hill has reached out to CPAC for further comments.