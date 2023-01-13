Hungarian inflation data is in, showing stock market reactions

What are the current events in stock markets?
- Leading U.S. stock indexes ended higher yesterday, with the Dow Jones up 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 up 0.3 percent, while the Nasdaq gained 0.5 percent.
- Asian stock markets showed a positive mood this morning, with the Nikkei down 1.49 percent, the Hang Seng up 1.16 percent, while the CSI 300 gained 0.21 percent.
- European stock markets could open on a positive note, with the DAX up 0.56 percent, the CAC up 0.35 percent, while the FTSE could open with a 0.04 percent gain, based on stock index futures.
- U.S. stock markets could start lower, with Dow Jones down 0.14 percent, S&P 500 up 0.14 percent, and Nasdaq down 0.2 percent, based on current stock index futures.
What to expect on the macro front?
Today, Hungarian inflation is presented by the CSO, in addition to the second estimate of industrial production in November (it is interesting that the office will give the first estimate this week), the MNB announces its balance sheet data, today you pay attention to the American Michigan index, which now reveals the mood of January in the world’s leading economy.
|January 9-13, 2022 Macro Calendar
|Hungarian Macroeconomics
|January
|9.
|Monday
|8:30 am
|KSH
|Occupation (First Assessment)
|Nov.
|January
|9.
|Monday
|8:30 am
|KSH
|Foreign Trade (First Assessment)
|Nov.
|January
|9.
|Monday
|8:30 am
|MNP
|Securities statistics
|Nov.
|January
|10.
|tuesday
|11:30 am
|A.K.K
|3 month dkj auction
|January
|11.
|Wednesday
|11:00 am
|the evening
|Preliminary VAT
|2022
|January
|12.
|Thursday
|8:30 am
|KSH
|Hotel turnover
|Nov.
|January
|13.
|Friday
|8:30 am
|KSH
|inflammation
|Dec. +2022
|January
|13.
|Friday
|8:30 am
|KSH
|Occupation (Second Assessment)
|Nov.
|January
|13.
|Friday
|8:30 am
|MNP
|Statistical Balance (Preliminary)
|Dec.
|International Macroeconomics
|January
|9.
|Monday
|8:00 am
|German.
|Industrial production
|Nov.
|January
|9.
|Monday
|11:00 am
|EU
|Unemployment
|Nov.
|January
|11.
|Wednesday
|2:30 am
|China
|inflammation
|Dec.
|January
|12.
|Thursday
|2:30 p.m
|America
|inflammation
|Dec.
|January
|12.
|Thursday
|20:00
|America
|State Finance
|Dec.
|January
|13.
|Friday
|8:00 am
|UK
|GDP
|Nov.
|January
|13.
|Friday
|11:00 am
|EU
|Industrial production
|Nov.
|January
|13.
|Friday
|4:00 p.m
|America
|Code of Michigan
|Jan.
|Source: Portfolio Collection
What has happened in the stock markets so far?
- Among leading U.S., Asian, European and regional stock indexes this year, the Hang Seng index led the way with an 8.8 percent change, followed by the Nikkei with a 1.4 percent gain.
- Among domestic blue chips this year, OTP’s stock was the best performer with a 9.5 percent gain, while Richter’s paper finished last on the list with a 1.1 percent gain.
- Among the most important commodities, gold prices have risen 4.1 percent since the start of the year.
|More important tools
|exchange rate
|one day
|1 week
|1 month
|This year
|A year
|5 years
|US stock indices
|Dow Jones
|34,189.97
|0.6%
|3.8%
|0.5%
|3.1%
|-5.8%
|32.5%
|S&P 500
|3,983.17
|0.3%
|4.6%
|-0.2%
|3.7%
|-15.7%
|43.0%
|Nasdaq
|11,459.61
|0.5%
|6.7%
|-2.1%
|4.8%
|-28.0%
|69.6%
|Asian stock indices
|Nikkei
|26,449.82
|0.0%
|2.4%
|-5.0%
|1.4%
|-8.1%
|11.8%
|Hong Cheng
|21,514.1
|0.4%
|2.2%
|10.5%
|8.8%
|-11.8%
|-31.5%
|CSI 300
|4,017.87
|0.2%
|1.2%
|1.6%
|3.8%
|-17.1%
|-4.9%
|European stock indices
|DAX
|15,058.3
|0.7%
|4.3%
|5.3%
|8.1%
|-5.9%
|13.7%
|CAC
|6,975.68
|0.7%
|3.2%
|4.9%
|7.8%
|-3.6%
|26.4%
|FTSE
|7,794.04
|0.9%
|2.1%
|4.7%
|4.6%
|3.2%
|0.2%
|FTSE MIB
|25,733.96
|0.7%
|3.6%
|5.9%
|8.6%
|-7.1%
|9.8%
|IBEX
|8,828.1
|1.2%
|2.6%
|6.9%
|7.3%
|0.7%
|-15.6%
|Regional stock indices
|Bucks
|46 151.47
|-0.3%
|2.0%
|5.0%
|5.4%
|-15.2%
|15.7%
|ATX
|3,289.14
|1.2%
|1.4%
|4.9%
|5.2%
|-17.6%
|-8.6%
|PX
|1,284.91
|1.1%
|3.4%
|10.0%
|6.9%
|-10.9%
|15.9%
|WIG20
|61,751.5
|0.8%
|3.2%
|9.3%
|7.5%
|-15.8%
|-5.7%
|Hungarian blue chips
|OTP
|11,070
|0.5%
|2.6%
|10.9%
|9.5%
|-40.5%
|1.3%
|Mole
|2,690
|-0.4%
|2.8%
|4.3%
|3.4%
|0.0%
|-11.6%
|Richter
|8,390
|-1.6%
|-0.1%
|-3.7%
|1.1%
|-5.5%
|23.8%
|Magyar Telecom
|367
|1.4%
|5.5%
|12.6%
|8.3%
|-11.9%
|-22.1%
|raw materials
|WTI
|78,39
|1.3%
|6.4%
|7.3%
|-2.3%
|-5.1%
|21.9%
|Brent
|84.03
|1.4%
|6.7%
|7.7%
|-1.0%
|-0.7%
|21.4%
|ratio
|1,890.77
|1.1%
|3.3%
|6.1%
|4.1%
|3.8%
|42.1%
|Friday
|23.6
|0.0%
|1.9%
|1.5%
|-0.6%
|2.0%
|38.2%
|Foreign currencies
|EURHUF
|399.4750
|0.3%
|1.0%
|-4.0%
|-0.2%
|12.4%
|29.4%
|USDHUF
|369.6618
|-0.2%
|-1.7%
|-6.5%
|-1.5%
|18.8%
|45.4%
|GBPHUF
|447.0449
|-0.6%
|-0.3%
|-7.5%
|-1.0%
|5.6%
|28.5%
|EURUSD
|1.0807
|0.5%
|2.7%
|2.7%
|1.3%
|-5.4%
|-11.0%
|USDJPY
|132.5
|0.0%
|-1.1%
|-3.6%
|0.6%
|15.4%
|19.0%
|GBPUSD
|1.2156
|0.3%
|2.3%
|-0.8%
|1.1%
|-11.2%
|-11.2%
|Cryptocurrencies
|Bitcoin
|18,853
|5.1%
|12.0%
|9.6%
|13.6%
|-57.1%
|36.8%
|Government documents
|10-year US Treasury yield
|3.45
|-3.1%
|-7.4%
|-4.5%
|-10.0%
|99.8%
|35.1%
|10-year German government bond yield
|2.13
|-2.4%
|-7.6%
|10.1%
|-16.8%
|-2,297.9%
|303.0%
|10-year Hungarian government bond
|7.51
|-4.0%
|-8.0%
|-19.9%
|-18.8%
|60.5%
|268.1%
|Source: Refinitiv, Portfolio
Cover image source: Skynasher
More Stories
Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief
Germany’s strongman intervened, and heavy weapons promised to Ukraine were already stuck
Index – Foreign – The United States has the possibility of using nuclear weapons