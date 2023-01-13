January 13, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Hungarian inflation data is in, showing stock market reactions

Arzu 1 hour ago 3 min read

What are the current events in stock markets?

  • Leading U.S. stock indexes ended higher yesterday, with the Dow Jones up 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 up 0.3 percent, while the Nasdaq gained 0.5 percent.
  • Asian stock markets showed a positive mood this morning, with the Nikkei down 1.49 percent, the Hang Seng up 1.16 percent, while the CSI 300 gained 0.21 percent.
  • European stock markets could open on a positive note, with the DAX up 0.56 percent, the CAC up 0.35 percent, while the FTSE could open with a 0.04 percent gain, based on stock index futures.
  • U.S. stock markets could start lower, with Dow Jones down 0.14 percent, S&P 500 up 0.14 percent, and Nasdaq down 0.2 percent, based on current stock index futures.

What to expect on the macro front?

Today, Hungarian inflation is presented by the CSO, in addition to the second estimate of industrial production in November (it is interesting that the office will give the first estimate this week), the MNB announces its balance sheet data, today you pay attention to the American Michigan index, which now reveals the mood of January in the world’s leading economy.

January 9-13, 2022 Macro Calendar
Hungarian Macroeconomics
January 9. Monday 8:30 am KSH Occupation (First Assessment) Nov.
January 9. Monday 8:30 am KSH Foreign Trade (First Assessment) Nov.
January 9. Monday 8:30 am MNP Securities statistics Nov.
January 10. tuesday 11:30 am A.K.K 3 month dkj auction
January 11. Wednesday 11:00 am the evening Preliminary VAT 2022
January 12. Thursday 8:30 am KSH Hotel turnover Nov.
January 13. Friday 8:30 am KSH inflammation Dec. +2022
January 13. Friday 8:30 am KSH Occupation (Second Assessment) Nov.
January 13. Friday 8:30 am MNP Statistical Balance (Preliminary) Dec.
International Macroeconomics
January 9. Monday 8:00 am German. Industrial production Nov.
January 9. Monday 11:00 am EU Unemployment Nov.
January 11. Wednesday 2:30 am China inflammation Dec.
January 12. Thursday 2:30 p.m America inflammation Dec.
January 12. Thursday 20:00 America State Finance Dec.
January 13. Friday 8:00 am UK GDP Nov.
January 13. Friday 11:00 am EU Industrial production Nov.
January 13. Friday 4:00 p.m America Code of Michigan Jan.
Source: Portfolio Collection
See also  The Russians are angry that they cannot be there II. At Elizabeth's funeral

What has happened in the stock markets so far?

  • Among leading U.S., Asian, European and regional stock indexes this year, the Hang Seng index led the way with an 8.8 percent change, followed by the Nikkei with a 1.4 percent gain.
  • Among domestic blue chips this year, OTP’s stock was the best performer with a 9.5 percent gain, while Richter’s paper finished last on the list with a 1.1 percent gain.
  • Among the most important commodities, gold prices have risen 4.1 percent since the start of the year.
More important tools
exchange rate one day 1 week 1 month This year A year 5 years
US stock indices
Dow Jones 34,189.97 0.6% 3.8% 0.5% 3.1% -5.8% 32.5%
S&P 500 3,983.17 0.3% 4.6% -0.2% 3.7% -15.7% 43.0%
Nasdaq 11,459.61 0.5% 6.7% -2.1% 4.8% -28.0% 69.6%
Asian stock indices
Nikkei 26,449.82 0.0% 2.4% -5.0% 1.4% -8.1% 11.8%
Hong Cheng 21,514.1 0.4% 2.2% 10.5% 8.8% -11.8% -31.5%
CSI 300 4,017.87 0.2% 1.2% 1.6% 3.8% -17.1% -4.9%
European stock indices
DAX 15,058.3 0.7% 4.3% 5.3% 8.1% -5.9% 13.7%
CAC 6,975.68 0.7% 3.2% 4.9% 7.8% -3.6% 26.4%
FTSE 7,794.04 0.9% 2.1% 4.7% 4.6% 3.2% 0.2%
FTSE MIB 25,733.96 0.7% 3.6% 5.9% 8.6% -7.1% 9.8%
IBEX 8,828.1 1.2% 2.6% 6.9% 7.3% 0.7% -15.6%
Regional stock indices
Bucks 46 151.47 -0.3% 2.0% 5.0% 5.4% -15.2% 15.7%
ATX 3,289.14 1.2% 1.4% 4.9% 5.2% -17.6% -8.6%
PX 1,284.91 1.1% 3.4% 10.0% 6.9% -10.9% 15.9%
WIG20 61,751.5 0.8% 3.2% 9.3% 7.5% -15.8% -5.7%
Hungarian blue chips
OTP 11,070 0.5% 2.6% 10.9% 9.5% -40.5% 1.3%
Mole 2,690 -0.4% 2.8% 4.3% 3.4% 0.0% -11.6%
Richter 8,390 -1.6% -0.1% -3.7% 1.1% -5.5% 23.8%
Magyar Telecom 367 1.4% 5.5% 12.6% 8.3% -11.9% -22.1%
raw materials
WTI 78,39 1.3% 6.4% 7.3% -2.3% -5.1% 21.9%
Brent 84.03 1.4% 6.7% 7.7% -1.0% -0.7% 21.4%
ratio 1,890.77 1.1% 3.3% 6.1% 4.1% 3.8% 42.1%
Friday 23.6 0.0% 1.9% 1.5% -0.6% 2.0% 38.2%
Foreign currencies
EURHUF 399.4750 0.3% 1.0% -4.0% -0.2% 12.4% 29.4%
USDHUF 369.6618 -0.2% -1.7% -6.5% -1.5% 18.8% 45.4%
GBPHUF 447.0449 -0.6% -0.3% -7.5% -1.0% 5.6% 28.5%
EURUSD 1.0807 0.5% 2.7% 2.7% 1.3% -5.4% -11.0%
USDJPY 132.5 0.0% -1.1% -3.6% 0.6% 15.4% 19.0%
GBPUSD 1.2156 0.3% 2.3% -0.8% 1.1% -11.2% -11.2%
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin 18,853 5.1% 12.0% 9.6% 13.6% -57.1% 36.8%
Government documents
10-year US Treasury yield 3.45 -3.1% -7.4% -4.5% -10.0% 99.8% 35.1%
10-year German government bond yield 2.13 -2.4% -7.6% 10.1% -16.8% -2,297.9% 303.0%
10-year Hungarian government bond 7.51 -4.0% -8.0% -19.9% -18.8% 60.5% 268.1%
Source: Refinitiv, Portfolio
See also  Can it be sold out in May? There may be months of suffering in the stock markets

Cover image source: Skynasher

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Thursday News Brief

10 hours ago Arzu
4 min read

Germany’s strongman intervened, and heavy weapons promised to Ukraine were already stuck

18 hours ago Arzu
3 min read

Index – Foreign – The United States has the possibility of using nuclear weapons

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

3 min read

Hungarian inflation data is in, showing stock market reactions

1 hour ago Arzu
4 min read

Tesla cuts prices in the United States and Europe to drive demand

2 hours ago Izer
3 min read

NASA’s Lunar Flashlight probe is having trouble on its way to the moon

2 hours ago Izer
3 min read

QB Derek Carr says he’s embracing the new city’s challenge, the team

2 hours ago Emet