Hungarian inflation data is in, showing stock market reactions

What are the current events in stock markets?

Leading U.S. stock indexes ended higher yesterday, with the Dow Jones up 0.6 percent, the S&P 500 up 0.3 percent, while the Nasdaq gained 0.5 percent.

Asian stock markets showed a positive mood this morning, with the Nikkei down 1.49 percent, the Hang Seng up 1.16 percent, while the CSI 300 gained 0.21 percent.

European stock markets could open on a positive note, with the DAX up 0.56 percent, the CAC up 0.35 percent, while the FTSE could open with a 0.04 percent gain, based on stock index futures.

U.S. stock markets could start lower, with Dow Jones down 0.14 percent, S&P 500 up 0.14 percent, and Nasdaq down 0.2 percent, based on current stock index futures.

What to expect on the macro front?

Today, Hungarian inflation is presented by the CSO, in addition to the second estimate of industrial production in November (it is interesting that the office will give the first estimate this week), the MNB announces its balance sheet data, today you pay attention to the American Michigan index, which now reveals the mood of January in the world’s leading economy.

January 9-13, 2022 Macro Calendar Hungarian Macroeconomics January 9. Monday 8:30 am KSH Occupation (First Assessment) Nov. January 9. Monday 8:30 am KSH Foreign Trade (First Assessment) Nov. January 9. Monday 8:30 am MNP Securities statistics Nov. January 10. tuesday 11:30 am A.K.K 3 month dkj auction January 11. Wednesday 11:00 am the evening Preliminary VAT 2022 January 12. Thursday 8:30 am KSH Hotel turnover Nov. January 13. Friday 8:30 am KSH inflammation Dec. +2022 January 13. Friday 8:30 am KSH Occupation (Second Assessment) Nov. January 13. Friday 8:30 am MNP Statistical Balance (Preliminary) Dec. International Macroeconomics January 9. Monday 8:00 am German. Industrial production Nov. January 9. Monday 11:00 am EU Unemployment Nov. January 11. Wednesday 2:30 am China inflammation Dec. January 12. Thursday 2:30 p.m America inflammation Dec. January 12. Thursday 20:00 America State Finance Dec. January 13. Friday 8:00 am UK GDP Nov. January 13. Friday 11:00 am EU Industrial production Nov. January 13. Friday 4:00 p.m America Code of Michigan Jan. Source: Portfolio Collection

What has happened in the stock markets so far?

Among leading U.S., Asian, European and regional stock indexes this year, the Hang Seng index led the way with an 8.8 percent change, followed by the Nikkei with a 1.4 percent gain.

Among domestic blue chips this year, OTP’s stock was the best performer with a 9.5 percent gain, while Richter’s paper finished last on the list with a 1.1 percent gain.

Among the most important commodities, gold prices have risen 4.1 percent since the start of the year.

More important tools exchange rate one day 1 week 1 month This year A year 5 years US stock indices Dow Jones 34,189.97 0.6% 3.8% 0.5% 3.1% -5.8% 32.5% S&P 500 3,983.17 0.3% 4.6% -0.2% 3.7% -15.7% 43.0% Nasdaq 11,459.61 0.5% 6.7% -2.1% 4.8% -28.0% 69.6% Asian stock indices Nikkei 26,449.82 0.0% 2.4% -5.0% 1.4% -8.1% 11.8% Hong Cheng 21,514.1 0.4% 2.2% 10.5% 8.8% -11.8% -31.5% CSI 300 4,017.87 0.2% 1.2% 1.6% 3.8% -17.1% -4.9% European stock indices DAX 15,058.3 0.7% 4.3% 5.3% 8.1% -5.9% 13.7% CAC 6,975.68 0.7% 3.2% 4.9% 7.8% -3.6% 26.4% FTSE 7,794.04 0.9% 2.1% 4.7% 4.6% 3.2% 0.2% FTSE MIB 25,733.96 0.7% 3.6% 5.9% 8.6% -7.1% 9.8% IBEX 8,828.1 1.2% 2.6% 6.9% 7.3% 0.7% -15.6% Regional stock indices Bucks 46 151.47 -0.3% 2.0% 5.0% 5.4% -15.2% 15.7% ATX 3,289.14 1.2% 1.4% 4.9% 5.2% -17.6% -8.6% PX 1,284.91 1.1% 3.4% 10.0% 6.9% -10.9% 15.9% WIG20 61,751.5 0.8% 3.2% 9.3% 7.5% -15.8% -5.7% Hungarian blue chips OTP 11,070 0.5% 2.6% 10.9% 9.5% -40.5% 1.3% Mole 2,690 -0.4% 2.8% 4.3% 3.4% 0.0% -11.6% Richter 8,390 -1.6% -0.1% -3.7% 1.1% -5.5% 23.8% Magyar Telecom 367 1.4% 5.5% 12.6% 8.3% -11.9% -22.1% raw materials WTI 78,39 1.3% 6.4% 7.3% -2.3% -5.1% 21.9% Brent 84.03 1.4% 6.7% 7.7% -1.0% -0.7% 21.4% ratio 1,890.77 1.1% 3.3% 6.1% 4.1% 3.8% 42.1% Friday 23.6 0.0% 1.9% 1.5% -0.6% 2.0% 38.2% Foreign currencies EURHUF 399.4750 0.3% 1.0% -4.0% -0.2% 12.4% 29.4% USDHUF 369.6618 -0.2% -1.7% -6.5% -1.5% 18.8% 45.4% GBPHUF 447.0449 -0.6% -0.3% -7.5% -1.0% 5.6% 28.5% EURUSD 1.0807 0.5% 2.7% 2.7% 1.3% -5.4% -11.0% USDJPY 132.5 0.0% -1.1% -3.6% 0.6% 15.4% 19.0% GBPUSD 1.2156 0.3% 2.3% -0.8% 1.1% -11.2% -11.2% Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin 18,853 5.1% 12.0% 9.6% 13.6% -57.1% 36.8% Government documents 10-year US Treasury yield 3.45 -3.1% -7.4% -4.5% -10.0% 99.8% 35.1% 10-year German government bond yield 2.13 -2.4% -7.6% 10.1% -16.8% -2,297.9% 303.0% 10-year Hungarian government bond 7.51 -4.0% -8.0% -19.9% -18.8% 60.5% 268.1% Source: Refinitiv, Portfolio

Cover image source: Skynasher