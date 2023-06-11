Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers fell

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry, Lieutenant General Igor Konachenkov In the direction of Zaporizhzhya, the Russian army repulsed three Ukrainian offensives. It killed more than fifty Ukrainian soldiers and, among other things, destroyed 11 tanks – including three German-made Panthers – dozens of combat vehicles and a British-made Stormer anti-aircraft missile system.

According to the report, heavy fighting in the Donetsk region took place in Marjinka and Avdijivka, where eight attempts by the Ukrainians to advance failed.

According to the general, about 310 Ukrainian soldiers fell here.

According to the daily report provided by Konachenkov Another 110 Ukrainian soldiers lost their lives on other fronts. He also listed the Su-25 among Ukrainian military equipment and military targets destroyed elsewhere. According to Russian records, the number of tanks and other armored vehicles destroyed since the start of the war has reached 9,900.

In the Black Sea, about 300 kilometers southeast of Sevastopol, six Ukrainian unmanned motorboats attacked the Priazovye, a Russian vessel guarding the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, in the early hours of Sunday. The military vehicle’s internal weapons destroyed the drones. As in other similar attacks, Konachenkov pointed out that a US RQ-4B Global Hawk strategic reconnaissance drone was nearby.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Moscow’s Rossiya 1 television channel. The Kremlin. In an interview with Putin on the Sunday magazine show, he said: There are no preconditions for an agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu issued an order over the weekend “Voluntary units“Sign an agreement with the ministry he leads by July 1. Logically, this gives them a legal status and creates a uniform approach to the overall support and organization of the performance of their tasks. According to Deputy Minister of Defense Nikolay Pankov, from now on all volunteers will have an individual agreement with volunteer units, even with the Ministry of Defense. To conclude, they will have the right to serve in a military capacity on a contractual basis, and support victims and their family members. According to Banko, there are currently more than 40 volunteer units operating in Russia.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the private military company Wagner, announced the division he oversees on Sunday in his press service’s Telegram channel.

Will not sign any contract with Sojgu.

