Humble drummer Jeremiah Green has died at the age of 45

only days later His cancer diagnosis was made publicJeremiah Greene – drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse – has passed away, according to statements by his mother and bandmates.

He was 45 years old.

“It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatami families announce the passing of their husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green,” his mother said. Posted by Carol Namatami in Facebook.

The post read: “Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of Issaquah-based band Humble Mouse, lost his brave battle with cancer on December 31st.

“Jeremiah has been a light to many. At this time, the family is asking for privacy. More information will be made available soon including a celebration of life for friends and fans in the coming months. Jeremiah’s loved ones would like to thank everyone for their kind wishes and support.”

Modest mouse Green’s death was announced In an Instagram post on Saturday.

Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. Lay down to rest and simply fade away,” the post reads. “I would like to say a bunch of beautiful words right now, but this is not the time. These will come later, and from many people.”

Modest Mouse, best known for the hit song “Float On,” was formed in the 1990s and released their first album in 1996.

Modest Mouse has released eight albums, including “The Golden Casket,” in 2021.

Last week, band president Isaac Brock announced Green He was recently diagnosed with cancer But he did not specify the type of cancer.

Radio DJ Marco Collins tweeted last week that Green had pulled out of a tour Because he had stage four cancer He was undergoing chemotherapy.