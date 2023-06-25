Human remains have been found in the area where Julian Sands went missing in California

Authorities in Southern California on Saturday recovered human remains near the mountain where search teams were searching for British actor Julian Sands, who was reported missing in January.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in the current situation It was contacted around 10 a.m. local time Saturday by hikers who found the human remains in the wilderness of Mount Baldy, more than 40 miles northeast of Los Angeles.
The department said the bodies have been brought to the coroner’s office and identification is expected this week.
Dangerous conditions, including a series of severe storms in the winter and sticky ice and snow in June, complicated the search for Mr. Sands.
Mr. Sands, 65, of North Hollywood, went hiking alone on a trail on Baldy Mountain. On hiking websites, the popular trek is described as challenging and strenuous.
Mr. Sands has appeared in over 150 films and TV shows, including his most famous starring role as George Emerson in the 1986 Academy Award-nominated film A Room With a View.
The film, an adaptation of the novel by E. M. Forster, is often ranked as one of the best British films ever made.
Sheriff’s Department Provided an update While searching for Mr. Sands last week, he said parts of the mountain remain inaccessible due to “extreme alpine conditions,” including steep terrain and valleys covered in more than 10 feet of ice and snow.
On June 17, more than 80 people had helped search for him. The police department said two helicopters and drone crews were used to check out areas inaccessible to researchers on the ground.
The department said there have been eight searches for Mr Sands and eight other unrelated search and rescue missions in the Mount Baldy area since January.
After Mr. Sands was reported missing, the department warned the hikers in january Storms in Southern California create dangerous conditions in the mountains.
The department said it responded to 14 rescue missions for missing, stranded, and injured hikers in Mount Baldy and the surrounding area in a four-week period ending Jan. 18.
On Wednesday, Mr. Sands’ family Thanks research teams.
“We still hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and an authentic and collaborative performer,” his family said in a statement.
In many interviews, Mr. Sands has spoken of his fondness for hiking and the mountains.
In an interview in 2020 With Thrive GlobalMr. Sands said he has spent time in mountain ranges in North America and Europe.
People who haven’t climbed mountains, Mr. Sands said, assumed it was about a “great heroic race” for the summit and ego.
“But in reality, the opposite is true,” he said. “It’s about prayer, sacrifice, and humility when you go to these mountains. It’s not just a celebration of oneself, it’s the elimination of one’s self-consciousness. And so you lose yourself in these walks, and you become a vessel of energy in harmony and, hopefully, aligned with your environment.”
