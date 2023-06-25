Human remains have been found in the area where Julian Sands went missing in California

Authorities in Southern California on Saturday recovered human remains near the mountain where search teams were searching for British actor Julian Sands, who was reported missing in January.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in the current situation It was contacted around 10 a.m. local time Saturday by hikers who found the human remains in the wilderness of Mount Baldy, more than 40 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

The department said the bodies have been brought to the coroner’s office and identification is expected this week.

Dangerous conditions, including a series of severe storms in the winter and sticky ice and snow in June, complicated the search for Mr. Sands.