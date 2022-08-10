Huge explosions at Russian bases, new Western weapons near Ukraine – our war news for Wednesday

On Tuesday, 6,174 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border section, and 5,833 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border section declared their arrival from Ukraine, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) informed MTI on Wednesday.

Of those admitted, the police issued temporary residence certificates valid for 30 days to 183. They wrote that they should go to the competent office of the National Directorate of Immigration at their place of residence to get the final documents.

The ORFK announced that 440 people – including 163 children – had arrived in Budapest after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Budapest police headquarters announced on the police.hu website that it was assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine with emergency police. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work.

They are in constant contact with the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, the National Directorate of Immigration, the Hungarian State Railways Ltd., the Budapest Transport Center, the Police Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality, and the Government Office of the Capital Budapest. , and employees of relief organizations, the notification said. (MTI)