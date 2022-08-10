August 10, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Huge explosions at Russian bases, new Western weapons near Ukraine – our war news for Wednesday

Arzu 1 hour ago 1 min read

On Tuesday, 6,174 people entered Hungary at the Ukrainian-Hungarian border section, and 5,833 of those who entered the Romanian-Hungarian border section declared their arrival from Ukraine, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) informed MTI on Wednesday.

Of those admitted, the police issued temporary residence certificates valid for 30 days to 183. They wrote that they should go to the competent office of the National Directorate of Immigration at their place of residence to get the final documents.

The ORFK announced that 440 people – including 163 children – had arrived in Budapest after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Budapest police headquarters announced on the police.hu website that it was assisting refugees arriving by train from Ukraine with emergency police. The Budapest Civil Guard Association also provides support in the work.

They are in constant contact with the National Directorate of Disaster Prevention, the National Directorate of Immigration, the Hungarian State Railways Ltd., the Budapest Transport Center, the Police Directorate of the Metropolitan Municipality, and the Government Office of the Capital Budapest. , and employees of relief organizations, the notification said. (MTI)

See also  Severe rocket fire in Ukraine, large civilian casualties - Friday Top Stories here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

8 min read

Life+Style: Hidden cameras reveal prejudice is alive and well on the Riviera’s private beaches.

9 hours ago Arzu
9 min read

World: Ukraine jokes about Crimean explosion, Russian losses are huge – it happened on the 167th day of the war

17 hours ago Arzu
2 min read

In an opinion piece, the Polish prime minister attacked Germany and France

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Huge explosions at Russian bases, new Western weapons near Ukraine – our war news for Wednesday

1 hour ago Arzu
3 min read

Nasdaq prepares to end bear market, Dow to exit correction after July CPI data

1 hour ago Izer
2 min read

Mindy Kaling on BJ Novak’s rumor of paternity of two children

1 hour ago Muhammad
4 min read

A new giant isopod has been discovered in the deep sea in the Gulf of Mexico

2 hours ago Izer