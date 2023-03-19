Huge 3-day sale at Best Buy – MacBooks from $799, OLED TVs from $599

Spring is in the air and Best Buy is celebrating its epic three-day weekend sale. However, we’re hurrying, because these deals won’t last much longer. Yes, weekend sales are very common at Best Buy, but this deserves extra attention because many of the devices are at – or near – all-time lows.

Plus, the next major retail holiday isn’t until Memorial Day, which is still weeks away. So if you need a new TV, coffee maker, or headphones, Best Buy’s three-day sale is an excellent opportunity to make the purchase.

I’ve covered deals in Tom’s Guide for over a decade. Here are the deals that I think are the best right now. That includes the Apple Watch 8 at its lowest price ever and the LG A2 48-inch 4K OLED TV for just $599, which is just $30 less than its all-time low price. For more ways to save, see our guide to this week’s Best Buy coupon codes and Best Buy deals.

apple: MacBooks from $799, Apple Watch 8 for $329 (Opens in a new tab)

MacBooks from $799, Apple Watch 8 for $329 headphones: Bose, Apple, and Sony starting at $99 (Opens in a new tab)

Bose, Apple, and Sony starting at $99 kitchen tools: Air Fryers, Mixers, Starting at $19 (Opens in a new tab)

Air Fryers, Mixers, Starting at $19 laptops: Up to $500 off the latest laptops (Opens in a new tab)

Up to $500 off the latest laptops computer games: Save on gaming monitors, laptops and accessories (Opens in a new tab)

Save on gaming monitors, laptops and accessories Phones: Up to $1,000 off Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 with activation (Opens in a new tab)

Up to $1,000 off Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 with activation Smart TVs: Deals starting at $79 (Opens in a new tab)

Deals starting at $79 smart watches: Save on Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin (Opens in a new tab)

Save on Apple Watch, Fitbit, Garmin Tablets: Android Tablets, and up to $300 off iPads (Opens in a new tab)

Android Tablets, and up to $300 off iPads Kids Games: Up to 50% off Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price (Opens in a new tab)

Up to 50% off Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price Blanks: Deals starting at $179 (Opens in a new tab)

Deals starting at $179 video games: Xbox Series X and PS5 games for as low as $19 (Opens in a new tab)

televisions

headphones

apple

hardware