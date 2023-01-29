January 29, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Hubble captures a stunning star duo in the Orion Nebula, 1,450 light-years away

Izer 58 mins ago 2 min read

Hubble Space Telescope Snap a stunning new image of bright variable star V 372 Orionis and its companion star.

The NASA and European Space Agency telescopes have captured stars in the Orion Nebula, a region of star formation located about 1,450 light-years from Earth.

The companion star appears in the upper left corner.

V 372 Orionis is a special type of variable star known as an Orion Variable.

NASA is successfully testing a new engine for deep space exploration

Bright variable star V 372 Orionis takes center stage in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.
(ESA/Hubble & NASA, J. Bally, M. Robberto)

The patchy gas and dust of the Orion Nebula is visible in the image. Orion variables are most commonly associated with diffuse nebulae.

The image from the team overlays data from two of the telescope’s instruments – the Advanced Camera for Surveys and the Wide Field Camera 3.

The data was layered at the visible and infrared wavelengths to reveal the details of the area.

An astronaut aboard Space Shuttle Atlantis captured this image with the Hubble Space Telescope on May 19, 2009.

An astronaut aboard Space Shuttle Atlantis captured this image with the Hubble Space Telescope on May 19, 2009.
(NASA)

NASA and DARPA Develop Thermonuclear Rocket Engine That Could Put Humans on Mars: Report

Notably, the ambient diffraction heights The brightest star The image was formed when an intense point source of light interacted with four rotors inside Hubble that support the telescope’s secondary mirror.

In this April 13, 2017 image provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

In this April 13, 2017 image provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
(Laura Betz/NASA via AP, File)

See also  NASA opens the hatch of the Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft (photo)

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

Relatively speaking, those of James Webb Space Telescope Hexagonal heads due to the hexagonal mirror segments and the three-legged support structure of the secondary mirror.

Julia Mostow is a correspondent for Fox News and Fox Business Digital.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

How to see a green comet zoom our way for the first time in 50,000 years

9 hours ago Izer
5 min read

The ancient asteroid provides insight into the evolution of our solar system

17 hours ago Izer
3 min read

Watch an SUV-sized asteroid zoom in from Earth with a close throat

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Microsoft, GitHub, and OpenAI are asking the court to quash the AI ​​copyright lawsuit

56 mins ago Izer
2 min read

Several potential WWE Royal Rumble entrants backstage in San Antonio

57 mins ago Muhammad
2 min read

Hubble captures a stunning star duo in the Orion Nebula, 1,450 light-years away

58 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Dammar Hamlin of the Bills expresses her gratitude in her first public comments

1 hour ago Emet