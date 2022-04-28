Huawei’s revenue declines in the first quarter as smartphone sales decline

Huawei’s smartphone business has struggled with US sanctions that prevent it from buying chips and other components from major suppliers.

BEIJING – Chinese telecom giant Huawei announced Thursday that first-quarter revenue fell about 14% from a year ago, while its profit margin fell by more than half.

“Our consumer activity has been affected significantly, and our business has been affected [information and communications technology] Ken Ho, the rotating chairman of Huawei, said in a statement that the infrastructure business has seen steady growth. “In 2022, we continue to face a challenging and complex business environment.”

The company reported revenue of 131 billion yuan ($20.63 billion) in the first quarter. That’s down 13.9% from the same period last year, and down more than 27% from the fourth quarter of 2021.

The first-quarter profit margin of 4.3% was less than half of 11.1% a year earlier.

Hu Jintao said the quarterly results are in line with the company’s expectations and that Huawei has increased its investment in research and development.