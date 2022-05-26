Hrithik Roshan’s date at Karan Johar’s birthday party was the usual suspect Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan poses with Saba Azad at Karan Johar’s party.

New Delhi:

Hrithik Roshan and Rumor has it girlfriend Saba Azad They often appear in the list of trends for their relationship. Well, the reason we brought this up today is because they just made their relationship official on the red carpet at Karan Johar’s 50th Birthday Party held at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were seen twinning in black as they walked towards the venue together. Hrithik and Saba happily posed together in front of the cameras at the ceremony. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad first photographed together in January, after which their dating rumors started.

See photos of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad here:

Saba Azad with Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan She was previously married to interior designer Susan Khan. They married in 2000 and divorced in 2014. They went on to have parents Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Suzanne Khan and Saba Azad often make headlines in their social media exchanges. Other than that, Susan also attended a saba party in Mumbai a few months ago.

Saba Azad is a singer and musician. She has appeared in films likeDil Kabaddi And the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraandhip Karoge. It was also part of the Netflix anthology Feel like Ishq. Last seen in the web series Boys missile.

Hrithik Roshan has a very busy schedule ahead. He will later appear in a high-octane action movie co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled fighter. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. Last seen in Knockout war, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Fanny Kapoor. In the same year, he also starred in the movie Super 30which was released in 2019. He will also star in the Vikram Vid With Saif Ali Khan.