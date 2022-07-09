HP’s 4th of July Sale is valid now: 10% off coupon code and incredible savings on gaming PCs and laptops

HP hosts files Annual Fourth of July SalesWith some amazing discounts on many of the latest models of gaming desktops and laptops equipped with the latest Intel Alder Lake CPUs and GeForce RTX 30 video cards. To make the deal even sweeter, there are even 5% tiered and 10% discount codes piling up with these instant discounts. . These are competitively priced at the lowest prices you’ll see from other gaming brands elsewhere, and everything is backed by HP’s one-year warranty for peace of mind.

HP 4th of July Sale

HP 4th of July a discount Even if we think the fourth is in our rearview mirror, the savings on PCs, gaming laptops, monitors, and VR headsets are still alive. We see on HP

HP coupon codes

HP 4th of July PC Game Deals

HP also has plenty of excellent PC game deals for the week of July 4th, especially when combined with 5% off or 10% off coupon codes. Eligible models include the newly updated 2022 HP Envy and OMEN gaming computers. The HP Envy lineup is great for those who don’t want their PC to look like gaming…well, a gaming PC. It has plenty of powerful, customizable components under the hood combined with simple aesthetics. However, if you want a bold standout look (and RGB!) and superior cooling, you’ll want to take a look at the HP OMEN range. The HP OMEN 25L is a gaming PC that delivers the power of the RTX 30 series at a great price. The HP OMEN 40L and 45L are updates to the previous generation 25L and 30L. New models feature a larger body volume and dual (40L) or triple (45L) intake fans for improved airflow. The 45L goes even further by placing a 360 mm diameter liquid cooling system externally on top of the so-called “cooling chamber”. This allows for cooling that rivals enthusiastic DIY systems. In terms of components, both the 40L and 45L are equipped with the latest Intel Alder Lake processor, Z690 motherboard and RTX 30 video card.

HP Laptop Deals on July 4th

HP’s Fourth of July sale includes deals on three gaming laptops. HP OMEN notebooks deliver capable gaming performance in a sleek, thin package. These HP configurations are equipped with an RTX 3060 or RTX 3070 video card that is recommended for mobile gaming. A less powerful video card will limit the games you’ll be able to play, and a more powerful video card will likely not be noticeable in terms of 1080p gaming performance.

Use code: 10JULY4HP HP OMEN 16 inch AMD Ryzen 7 5800H RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB RAM SSD Use promo code “10JULY4HP” 19% off $1,549.99 We see on HP Use the code: 5JULY4HP HP OMEN 15 inch AMD Ryzen 5 5600H RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB RAM SSD Use promo code “5JULY4HP” 23% off $1,299.99 We see on HP Use code: 10JULY4HP HP OMEN 15 inch Intel Core i7-10870H RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop with 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Use promo code “10JULY4HP” 28% off $1499.99 We see on HP`

HP Reverb G2 VR Headset

The Reverb G2 usually retails for $599, but the HP Store has a $200 discount. This makes it the same price as the 256GB Oculus Quest 2 model but with some significant upgrades under the hood. The Reverb G2 features the second highest resolution of any VR headset with 2160 x 2160 pixels per eye (even more than the already stunning 1832 x 1920 resolution), manual IPD adjustment, a much more powerful hood than the Quest 2, internal and external tracking that requires no sensors External and out-of-ear headphones so they don’t get dirty and preserve your surround hearing.

HP Gaming Monitor Offers 4th of July

A good gaming PC can reach its full potential only if it is paired with a good gaming PC. HP’s July 4th sale includes some big discounts on three gaming-focused monitors. All of these monitors feature fast response times of 1ms, refresh rates of 165Hz, and high-quality IPS panels. Of course they will also make excellent screens for general purpose workstations.