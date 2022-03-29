How Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sherry Zampino, responded to the Oscar slap

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sherry Zampino, appears to ‘skater’ at the 2022 Oscars viewing party after the actor slap chris rock during the Sunday party.

“She left. She’s hanging out with him and the family tonight,” Kyle Richards, 53, he said extra On the red carpet in 2022 Oscar Party for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star told the outlet that she was seated next to Zampino, 54, inside a star-studded viewing party as the controversial moment was broadcast on live TV.

When asked if the newbie “RHOBH” had any facial reactions, Richards said she couldn’t remember anything noteworthy.

“We were confused, frankly. Now I’m starting to think it was real,” Richards said. “We were frankly shocked.”

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sherry Zampino, supported him after he received the Best Actor Medal for his role in King Richard. shereezampino / Instagram

Richards explained that they – like many others – were “confused” about whether or not the slap was Was it real or in stages?.

“It’s a little disappointing, like you’re nominated for an Academy Award, just take it and be proud… Don’t pollute it by adding that to the mix,” she said, adding that Smith and Rock “stealed the show.”

Zampino celebrated Smith’s win with the rest of the family. Ron Galila Collection via Getty

However, Zampino seemed to be happy with her ex. I later moved to Instagram to Share photos From herself posing with Smith after his big win.

“Legendary night! Congratulations again – when we win 1 we all win! #family1st,” she captioned.

Zampino, Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have a good relationship. ABC via Getty Images

Zambino – who would? Make her appearance on ‘RHOBH’ as ‘Girlfriend’ Season 12 – He was married to Smith, 53, from 1992 to 1995. They share a 29-year-old son named Trey.

Zampino has remained on good terms with Smith and has a friendly relationship with his second wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and two children: Jaden, 23, and Willow, 21.

Smith slapped Rock after mocking Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Reuters

Smith made headlines during the Academy Awards on Sunday when he walked on stage and punched Rock, 57, in the face of the comedian. He mocked Pinkett Smith’s bald head. The 50-year-old host of Red Table Talk was talking loudly about her Struggling with hair lossthat causes hair loss.

Then Smith He gave the academy a tearful apology and fellow nominees while accepting the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Later that night, Sean “Diddy” Combs confirmed exclusively to Page Six at his Vanity Fair after-party that Rock and Smith I did things.