How Utah Played a Key Role in Chick-fil-A’s First New Milkshake Flavor 4 Years Ago

SALT LAKE CITY—National fast food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal flavor of milkshake, and you can thank Utah for that.

The Atlanta-based chain plans to launch a new seasoned fall milkshake nationwide starting Monday, its first new flavor milkshake in four years. follow “success” Limited testing in the Salt Lake City area last yearsaid Leslie Neslag, director of menus and packaging at Chick-fil-A.

“We tested the Spicy Autumn Milkshake last October in Salt Lake City, and received an overwhelming amount of positive feedback that inspired our decision to launch this new milkshake across the country,” she said in a statement.

Chick-fil-A officials said last year that they chose the Salt Lake City area because it was the largest consumer of milkshakes of any city nationwide, purchasing more than 1.5 million milkshakes in 2020. That’s why the fast food chain also tested the candy crumble milkshake. In the market.

“Because locals in the Utah capital seem to love the milkshake’s distinctive, seasonal flavors, we know they’ll take their taste-testing role seriously,” the company wrote in a press release last year.

According to the company, the new milkshake, which has been approved by Utahns, features cinnamon with crunchy bits of brown sugar cookies. Chick-fil-A also announced that it will bring back the deluxe seasonal spicy grilled sandwich on Monday as well.

Both items are expected to remain on the menu through November 12, while supplies last.

