How two Killed-Off Squid actors want to return in Season 2

While squid game Creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has remained very reticent about the plot of season two, saying that the plan is firmly in place.

“I’m working on therapy,” he said. “I have 30 pages of it.” “I basically have all the games and characters and stories.”

while gaming The core of the seriesHwang Dong Hyuk said that going out with them is actually the worst part of his creative process.

“It is not easy to make a serious game out of a children’s game,” he said. “It wasn’t easy at all for seasons one and two. It took me a long time to figure out which games I’d like to use. It still hurts. I had to come out with six new games, so we’ll see.”

Don’t expect any secrets about Season 2 to start to emerge, as Hwang Dong-hyuk is incredibly protective of his stuff – even when it comes to his cast members.

“Secrecy is the hardest for me,” he said. “Except for the main character Seong Gi-hun, I don’t think the supporting roles will get the full script at once, because there might be a lot of spoilers about the games and everything. If some of the actors appear in one part, I’ll give them that part of the script.”

get squid game Intel is proving to be the hardest game ever!

in May, Hwang Dong Hyuk said diverse That second season From squid game The premiere is not expected until at least the end of 2023.