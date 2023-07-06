How Tom Brady’s crypto ambitions collided with reality

With the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX last fall, seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady made an urgent phone call.

Contact Sina Nader, Head of Partnerships at FTX. The exchange’s employees were in the midst of a crisis meeting with its embattled founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. Mr. Nader could not answer. “I never expected to turn down a call from Tom Brady,” he said.

Mr. Brady has cause for concern. As an “ambassador” for FTX, he has appeared at the company’s convention in the Bahamas and on television Commercials which promoted the exchange on behalf of “most trusted” An institution in the unregulated world of crypto.

His money was also at stake. as part of support The agreement Mr. Brady signed in 2021 had FTX paying him $30 million, a deal that consisted almost entirely of FTX stock, three people familiar with the contract said. One person said that Mr. Brady’s wife at the time, model Gisele Bundchen, received $18 million in FTX shares.