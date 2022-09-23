How to Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime

The experience of watching football on Thursday night has changed. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of retail giant Jeff Bezos – continues to broadcast NFL games Thursday night with tonight’s Steelers-Browns battle in Cleveland and will run through December.
Although fans in local markets will be able to watch it live on TV — in the case of tonight’s Pittsburgh and Cleveland — fans of the market will need an Amazon Prime Video subscription ($8.99 per month only and included in Amazon Prime’s total price of $14.99) per month. or $139 per year) and a streaming device configured to watch their TV games will also be available via the Prime Video app on smartphones and tablets.
Over 18 months ago, the NFL announced that Amazon would be the exclusive carrier for most Thursday night games in a massive $13 billion deal that stretches through 2033. At a cost of about $1 billion annually, that means Amazon is paying roughly $67 million Each game has a rights fee.
If nothing else, NFL fans can use one of Amazon’s free 30-day trials. This will take you to Washington-Chicago in mid-October, and if you’re willing to watch, you’re ready to watch anything.
Amazon Prime Thursday Football Schedule
Second week of September 15: heads 27, chargers 24 | Chest points, stats
Third week, September 22: Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland Browns | Live stats
Fourth week September 29: Miami Dolphin in Cincinnati Bengals
The fifth and sixth week of October: Indianapolis Colts in Denver Broncos
Sixth week, October 13: Washington leaders in Chicago Bears
Seventh week, October 20: New Orleans Saints in Arizona Cardinals
Eighth week of October 27: Baltimore Ravens in Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The ninth and third week of November: Philadelphia Eagles in Houston Texas
Week 10, November 10: Atlanta Falcons in Carolina Panthers
Week 11, November 17: Tennessee Titans in Green Bay Packers
Week 13, December 1st: buffalo bills in New England Patriots
The fourteenth and eighth week of December: Las Vegas Raiders in Los Angeles Rams
Fifteenth week of December 15: San Francisco 49ers in Seattle Seahawks
Week 16, December 22: Jacksonville Jaguars in New York Jets
Week 17, December 29: Cowboys in Dallas In Tennessee Titans
