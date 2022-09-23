How to Watch Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime

The experience of watching football on Thursday night has changed. Amazon Prime – the streaming service arm of retail giant Jeff Bezos – continues to broadcast NFL games Thursday night with tonight’s Steelers-Browns battle in Cleveland and will run through December.

Although fans in local markets will be able to watch it live on TV — in the case of tonight’s Pittsburgh and Cleveland — fans of the market will need an Amazon Prime Video subscription ($8.99 per month only and included in Amazon Prime’s total price of $14.99) per month. or $139 per year) and a streaming device configured to watch their TV games will also be available via the Prime Video app on smartphones and tablets.

[Watch Thursday Night Football on Prime Video: Sign up for a 30-day free trial]

Over 18 months ago, the NFL announced that Amazon would be the exclusive carrier for most Thursday night games in a massive $13 billion deal that stretches through 2033. At a cost of about $1 billion annually, that means Amazon is paying roughly $67 million Each game has a rights fee.

If nothing else, NFL fans can use one of Amazon’s free 30-day trials. This will take you to Washington-Chicago in mid-October, and if you’re willing to watch, you’re ready to watch anything.

Amazon Prime Thursday Football Schedule

Second week of September 15: heads 27, chargers 24 | Chest points, stats

Third week, September 22: Pittsburgh Steelers in Cleveland Browns | Live stats

Fourth week September 29: Miami Dolphin in Cincinnati Bengals

The fifth and sixth week of October: Indianapolis Colts in Denver Broncos

Sixth week, October 13: Washington leaders in Chicago Bears

Seventh week, October 20: New Orleans Saints in Arizona Cardinals

Eighth week of October 27: Baltimore Ravens in Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The ninth and third week of November: Philadelphia Eagles in Houston Texas

Week 10, November 10: Atlanta Falcons in Carolina Panthers

Week 11, November 17: Tennessee Titans in Green Bay Packers

Week 13, December 1st: buffalo bills in New England Patriots

The fourteenth and eighth week of December: Las Vegas Raiders in Los Angeles Rams

The story continues

Fifteenth week of December 15: San Francisco 49ers in Seattle Seahawks

Week 16, December 22: Jacksonville Jaguars in New York Jets

Week 17, December 29: Cowboys in Dallas In Tennessee Titans