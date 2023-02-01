February 1, 2023

How to watch the rare green comet pass through Earth tonight

Izer

A green-glow comet will make its closest approach to Earth since the Neanderthals tonight (February 1-2), and if you look in the right place at the right time, you might be able to spot it.

The comet is known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF)at a distance of 26.4 million miles (42.8 million kilometers) from our planet, its closest approach in about 50,000 years, according to EarthSky (Opens in a new tab). The comet has been shining in the night sky since January and will pass between orbits Mars And a land Over the next two nights, it traveled at about 128,500 mph (207,000 km/h).

