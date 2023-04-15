How to watch SpaceX launch its first orbital flight on April 17th

When SpaceX attempts to launch the Starship, the world’s largest rocket, for the first time on April 17, the world will watch and you can too, with a free webcast from the private spaceflight company.

Starship’s first orbital SpaceX test flight is currently scheduled to launch from the company’s Starbase facility near Boca Chica in southern Texas no later than Monday 17th April. aims to boot to 8 a.m. EST (7 a.m. DST / 1200 GMT) in The start of the 150-minute playback window (through 10:30 AM EST / 1430 GMT). SpaceX’s webcast is scheduled to begin 45 minutes before liftoff, making its start in 7:15 a.m. EST (1115 GMT). You can view it directly above and on the Space.com home page at launch time, or view it Live from the SpaceX webcast (Opens in a new tab) And for him YouTube channel (Opens in a new tab).

“Success is possible, excitement is guaranteed!” SpaceX founder Elon Musk wrote on Twitter after the company received a Starship launch permit from the Federal Aviation Administration late Friday (April 14).

Related: How will the first orbital launch of SpaceX work?

SpaceX’s first orbital spacecraft will launch the company’s Starship SN24 prototype on a Super Heavy booster (called Booster 7) to demonstrate the viability of the company’s next-generation, fully reusable launch system. It is 395 feet (120 meters) tall, making it the tallest and most powerful rocket in the world. The Super Heavy’s first stage is single-handedly powered by 33 Raptor methane-fueled engines.

SpaceX will use the Starship to land NASA’s Artemis 3 astronauts on the moon in 2025, and plans to use the spacecraft for at least three private spaceflights, two of which will carry passengers around the moon. Starship is also SpaceX’s planned vehicle to carry astronauts to Mars as part of the company’s long-term goal of settling the Red Planet.

“Starship is a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, help humanity return to the Moon, and travel to Mars and beyond,” SpaceX wrote in a statement. Description of the task (Opens in a new tab). “With testing like this, success is measured by how much we can learn, which will inform and improve the likelihood of future success as SpaceX rapidly advances Starship development.”

SpaceX’s first orbital Starship rocket stands atop its Super Heavy Booster at the company’s Starbase test site near Boca Chica Beach in south Texas. (Image credit: SpaceX)

For its first launch, SpaceX’s Starship will launch from its Starbase pad, but will not attempt a landing. Instead, the Super Heavy booster will separate about 3 minutes into the flight and aim to make a smooth, splashy landing in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the meantime, the Starship is expected to reach near orbital velocity that will take it around the globe toward a target launch point in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii. SpaceX said the entire Starship test flight should last about 90 minutes.

Things may not go as planned.

“As with all developmental testing, this schedule is dynamic and likely to change, so be sure to stay tuned for updates on our social media channels,” SpaceX wrote in its mission overview. “As we set off into new territory, we continue to appreciate all of the support and encouragement we have received from those who share our vision of a future in which humanity explores among the stars!”

Editor’s note: Tune in to SpaceX on Monday, April 17, to watch SpaceX’s first-ever orbital launch at 8 a.m. EST (1200 GMT). The live webcast is expected to begin at 7:15 AM EST (1115 GMT).

Email: Tariq Malik [email protected] or follow it @employee. Follow us @employeeAnd Facebook And Instagram.