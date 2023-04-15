April 15, 2023

How to watch SpaceX launch its first orbital flight on April 17th

When SpaceX attempts to launch the Starship, the world’s largest rocket, for the first time on April 17, the world will watch and you can too, with a free webcast from the private spaceflight company.

Starship’s first orbital SpaceX test flight is currently scheduled to launch from the company’s Starbase facility near Boca Chica in southern Texas no later than Monday 17th April. aims to boot to 8 a.m. EST (7 a.m. DST / 1200 GMT) in The start of the 150-minute playback window (through 10:30 AM EST / 1430 GMT). SpaceX’s webcast is scheduled to begin 45 minutes before liftoff, making its start in 7:15 a.m. EST (1115 GMT). You can view it directly above and on the Space.com home page at launch time, or view it Live from the SpaceX webcast (Opens in a new tab) And for him YouTube channel (Opens in a new tab).

