How to watch Prince Harry’s stand-up interviews: dates, times and broadcasts

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, Spear, has captured a global audience, with leaks and High level interviews Help build interest ahead of its January 10 release. Previously shared clips indicate that the book is about everything it is openly about Strained relations with his familyAnd his time in the army and more.
Here’s a schedule of scheduled interviews and how to watch them.
Sunday, January 8th
the network ITV Conversation with Tom Bradby will be broadcast on 9 p.m. UTC / 4 p.m. ET “I would like my dad back,” Harry said, according to clips shared before the show.
Watch it on ITV, OR Stream through ITVX.
Harry will also speak with Anderson Cooper on the website CBS “60 Minutes” at 7:30 ET. Clips from that interview included accusations that Buckingham Palace had planted negative stories about him and his wife, Meghan Markle, and did little to defend the couple. “There is a point where silence is treason,” he said.
Watch with your local CBS affiliateor Stream through Paramount+.
Monday, January 9th
Harry will appear on ABC’s “Good morning, America.” in a interview With Michael Strahan. The clip starts at 7 am EST. Later that night, a special titled “Prince Harry: In His Own Words” will air. 8:30 pm EST on “ABC News Live”.
Watch on ABC or Stream online or Through Hulu.
Tuesday, January 10th
Harry will be in “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” which airs at 11:35 p.m. EST. teasing look, Colbert joked that the book would be “either a captivating story about the royal family or a useful book of bowling tips.”
Watch it on CBS, OR Stream it through Paramount+.
