How to watch NFL on Amazon Prime

The Thursday night football watching experience is about to change. Amazon Prime — the streaming service arm of retail giant Jeff Bezos — begins broadcasting NFL games Thursday night with the Chargers-Chiefs tilt tonight in Kansas City and will continue to do so for the next four months.

Although fans in local markets will be able to watch it live on TV — in the case of tonight in Los Angeles and Kansas City — fans of the market will need an Amazon Prime Video subscription (only $8.99 per month and is included in the $14.99 total price of Amazon Prime). per month or $139 per year) and a streaming device configured to watch their TV games will also be available via the Prime Video app on smartphones and tablets.

Over 18 months ago, the NFL announced that Amazon would be the exclusive carrier for most Thursday night games in a massive $13 billion deal that stretches through 2033. At a cost of about $1 billion annually, that means Amazon is paying roughly $67 million Per game rights fee.

If nothing else, NFL fans can use one of Amazon’s free 30-day trials. This will take you to Washington-Chicago in mid-October, and if you’re willing to watch, you’re ready to watch anything.

Amazon Prime Thursday Football Schedule

Second week of September 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Third week, September 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Fourth week September 29: Miami Dolphins in the Cincinnati Bengals

The fifth and sixth week of October: Indianapolis Colts at the Denver Broncos

Sixth week, October 13: Washington Leaders at the Chicago Bears

Seventh week, October 20: New Orleans Saints in Arizona Cardinals

Eighth week of October 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The ninth and third week of November: Philadelphia Eagles in Houston Texas

Week 10, November 10: Atlanta Falcons at the Carolina Panthers

Week 11, November 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Week 13, December 1st: Buffalo Bills in the New England Patriots

The fourteenth and eighth week of December: Las Vegas Raiders at the Los Angeles Rams

Fifteenth week of December 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 16, December 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets

Week 17, December 29: Dallas Cowboys in the Tennessee Titans