How to watch NASA’s Artemis 1 satellite launch in 360-degree virtual reality

NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission is ready to launch into space this week and you can participate in a live ringside experience.

The movie “Artemis Ascending” will use 360-degree virtual reality to allow participants to feel as if they are standing close to Artemis 1 Expedition because it lifts Not before Monday (29 August). You’ll be able to watch NASA’s most powerful rocket to date, a rocket space launch system (SLS) megarocket, because it lifts Orion spacecraft On a trip to the moon. Takeoff is set to 8:33 a.m. EDT (1233 GMT).

Felix & Paul Studios aims to offer the launch to viewers with access to Oculus Quest Headphones (Opens in a new tab) or can See it on Space Explorer’s Facebook page (Opens in a new tab). The event will start at 7:33 a.m. EDT (1133 GMT) And start the final countdown and take off. You can also view it in one of 200 planetariums and domes around the world.

If you are looking for a live broadcast of the launch other than virtual reality, You can watch Artemis 1 take off at Space.comCourtesy of NASA TV, starting at 6:30 a.m. EST (1030 GMT).

The live broadcast will be hosted by retired NASA astronauts Karen Nyberg and Doug Hurley on MetaQuest, and below is a list of locations where you can watch the historic lunar mission.

List of domes is available via this Felix & Paul subscription link (Opens in a new tab) A partial list of participating facilities (live and upon request) includes:

Felix & Paul is an immersive studio based in Montreal, Canada. Originals from the studio include the “Space Explorers” series, franchise productions such as “Jurassic World” and comedy specials for “Just for Laughs” starring Trevor Noah, Lily Singh and other celebrities.

