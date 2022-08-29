August 29, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

How to watch NASA’s Artemis 1 satellite launch in 360-degree virtual reality

Izer 54 mins ago 3 min read
How to watch NASA's Artemis 1 satellite launch in 360-degree virtual reality

Editor’s note: The Artemis Ascending 360-degree VR experience from Felix & Paul Studios will begin at 7:33 AM EDT (1133 GMT) on August 29. The Artemis 1 video previously recorded above will play until the start time.

NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission is ready to launch into space this week and you can participate in a live ringside experience.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

6 min read

“Zero Hour” to launch NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission on August 29

9 hours ago Izer
2 min read

Webb captured an almost perfect Einstein ring 12 billion light-years away: ScienceAlert

17 hours ago Izer
5 min read

The countdown to NASA’s Artemis 1 moon mission and the maiden flight of the massive SLS vehicle begins

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

8 min read

Tech: Austria has 31 wolves roaming around, and they’re not too happy about it

32 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

Jobs data, Bed Bath & Beyond update, Best Buy earnings next week

39 mins ago Izer
4 min read

PHOTOS: Best dressed from the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

45 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

How to watch NASA’s Artemis 1 satellite launch in 360-degree virtual reality

54 mins ago Izer