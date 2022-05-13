How to watch Eurovision 2022

How does the Eurovision Song Contest work?

Each country chooses a song with an original song that must be performed live on stage. The song is chosen either by national radio or through some kind of competition. (For example, Sweden has “Melodifestivalen” to choose to enter.) There are a number of rules that subscribers must follow, including a three-minute limit on song length and a ban on words or gestures that organizers consider political.

Despite the name, countries outside the traditional geographical boundaries of Europe also compete in Eurovision. Israel debuted in 1973, for example, and Australia has been participating since 2015. This year, Armenia and Montenegro are returning to the competition after not competing in 2021. Small countries were also represented, such as San Marino, a landlocked region in Italy It has a population of just over 30,000. last year, San Marino EntryPresented by singer Senhet, it featured American rapper Flo Rida.

The Eurovision winner is chosen by a pool of votes by home viewers and by national juries in each country. Scores are tallied from national juries first, then fan votes are announced, pursuant to law, starting with the countries with the lowest jury points. This part of the show can be tense and even Inconvenient to watchLast year, cameras showed that arrivals from Britain, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain were getting frightening “zero points” from the public.

After the semi-finals cut off entrants, the qualifiers join entries from the “Big Five” countries – Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – who have an automatic pass to the final because they contribute the most financially to the running of the competition. 25 countries will compete in the final this year.