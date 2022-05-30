May 30, 2022

How to watch a potential Tau Hercules meteor storm online

Izer 2 hours ago
How to watch a potential Tau Hercules meteor storm online

A new meteor shower could light up the sky for Memorial Day holiday tonight on Monday and Tuesday (May 30-31) or it could be a big bust. But either way, you will be able to watch it live online.

Call Tau Hercules meteor showerthe event has the potential to be the so-called “Meteor storm” at a rate of 1,000 bright stars per hour Overnight on Monday when Earth passes through the debris of Comet 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann 3. But it may also vanish completely, scientists don’t yet know. One NASA scientist called it an “all or nothing event.”

