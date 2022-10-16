How to stop bullying about something

Everyone has their own proverbial buttons which, when pressed, actually ignite them: so-called “pain spots” that are particularly irritating. interactions. People close to us are usually familiar with these buttons, but it is often strangers or others who don’t know us well who push them without their knowledge.
No matter who or what impresses us, if we take something personally – even if it is not intended as an insult to our character or behavior—There is a possibility that anger and annoyance could continue beyond bothering us for the time being.
But when we let something cook, it can take up a lot of our time and emotional energy, affecting our mood, It may raise our stress level. Here are some ways to stop grieving and move on with your day (and your life).
How to stop cooking
We may not be able to control someone else’s behavior, but we can mitigate the effects, making sure that even if something is causing us discomfort in the moment, we don’t waste our time and energy. Here are some ways to do this:
- Take a minute to identify the problem: As soon as you realize that you have started to cook something, pause for a moment To determine what excites you and why.
- Create a dramatic background: If the offender is a stranger, make up a dramatic backdrop to explain their behaviour. Maybe that guy cut you off on the highway because he was rushing to the hospital, etc.
- Think of the event from the third person perspective: create this psychological distance Between you and the incident can help you gain clarity and perspective.
Finally, keep in mind that the person who offended you may not think about the accident. In fact, they may not even realize that they did something that upset you. That might make the whole thing less private, and Helps stop the cooking cycle over it.
