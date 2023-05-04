How to start translation side hustle

Nearly 20% of people in the United States, 67.8 million, spoke a language other than English at home in 2019, according to US Census Bureau. The most common languages other than English were Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, and Arabic.
If you speak another language and are looking to make a little extra money, consider leaning into your dual fluency. There are many avenues to take in terms of what you can translate, and the gig is often flexible. says Cathy Kristoff, founder and editor Sidehusl.com.
Here’s how to start a side hustle as a translator.
Create a profile on sites like Thumbtack or Fiverr
People hire translators for all kinds of tasks. These include translating articles, press kits, texts and novels And so on and so on. Some gigs may require a specialized background, as may those who translate legal documents. But some may simply require general language proficiency.
There are many ways to find a translation tool:
- sites like Smart Cat Provide translation services, specifically. Translators can create a profile and the site connects them with clients. “They have software that can be translated to some extent,” says Christophe. Once you look at the AI translation, you can adjust it to smooth the language and make sure it makes sense.
- Sites like FiverrAnd Even work And thumbtack It allows you to create a profile that lists your skills and how much you are looking to get paid for. You can also search and apply for translation services on the sites.
- Sites like Freelancer.comAnd linkedinAnd actuallyAnd MonsterAnd CareerBuilderAnd ZipRecruiter etc. are on the list for both in-person and part-time remote translation roles.
