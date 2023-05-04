How to start translation side hustle

Nearly 20% of people in the United States, 67.8 million, spoke a language other than English at home in 2019, according to US Census Bureau. The most common languages ​​other than English were Spanish, Chinese, Tagalog, Vietnamese, and Arabic.

If you speak another language and are looking to make a little extra money, consider leaning into your dual fluency. There are many avenues to take in terms of what you can translate, and the gig is often flexible. says Cathy Kristoff, founder and editor Sidehusl.com.

Here’s how to start a side hustle as a translator.