How to see new web images

science and exploration 07/05/2022

As excitement builds for the unveiling of the first full-color web images on Tuesday 12 July, here’s how to take part in the global celebration across European Space Agency channels. Choose from watching a live broadcast, attending an in-person event, or joining our social media activities.

These first images from the NASA/ESA/Canadian Space Agency’s (James Webb) International James Webb Space Telescope will show Webb in full force, ready to begin its mission to explore the infrared world. From the deepest images of the universe ever, to stellar life cycles, the interaction of galaxies and insights about exoplanets, Webb is set to amaze us across a wide range of topics.

Watch live from 16:00 CST on July 12th via ESA Web TV NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency are hosting a joint broadcast to reveal new images one by one with live commentary from experts. ESA hosts uplink on ESA Web TV. He will begin with the leadership speech at 16:00 CST, and the photo will appear live with expert commentary from 16:30 CEST, and a briefing at 18:00 CEST.

Press release and where to find the new photos Iconic Web Mirror

The images will be released simultaneously across websites, partner agencies, and social media accounts. check the esa.int The homepage where each photo is revealed on July 12, between 16:30 CST and 17:30 CST. The full set of images will also be available via the ESA Space in Images archive over here. Once all images are submitted in the live broadcast, a press release will be published in esa.int/webb bookmark www.esawebb.org For all the Webb community updates too.

Personal Media Opportunities Europe-based media were invited to join the European Space Agency at ESOC (Darmstadt, Germany) and ESTEC (Noordwijk, Netherlands) on July 12 for a special event to celebrate the release of the image. More details and accreditation over here.

Join the #EuropeMeetsWebb public events Special events are being held across Europe to celebrate this outstanding mission and bring images to more citizens across the continent. Find an event near you, over here.

Science with the Web: Seeing further

Webb's telescope shot up on a tube I see that 5 rockets from the European Spaceport in French Guiana on December 25, 2021 on its exciting mission to reveal the secrets of the universe. Webb, a partnership of NASA, ESA, and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), is designed to answer outstanding questions about the universe and to make breakthrough discoveries in all areas of astronomy. ESA's main contributions to the mission are: NIR a tool; 50% off Mary a tool; provision of launch services; and personnel to support scientific operations. In return for these contributions, European scientists will receive a share of at least 15% of the total observing time, such as the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.