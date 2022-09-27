How to see Jupiter from the SF Bay area on Monday night

Jupiter will be closest to Earth in nearly six decades on Monday night, according to A new version From NASA – There is a good chance that you will be able to see the fifth planet from the sun glowing in the night sky from San Francisco Gulf area.
That’s because Jupiter will be in opposition, which means it will be on the far side of Earth from the sun, which happens every 13 months and makes the planet appear larger in the sky than at any other time of the year, said John Reese, a support astronomer at the Lake Observatory on Mt. Hamilton to SFGATE in an email Monday morning.
