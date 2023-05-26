How to power Google’s new generative AI search experience

For some users, Google has completely overhauled search with artificial intelligence, pushing what it calls the “generative search experience.” While the trial is limited, some users have the option to play it now. Here’s how to power a generational search experiment – SGE – and Google with AI.

It’s easy to assume that most people have become accustomed to the Google search experience we’ve come to know and appreciate for years on end. While the foundation remains the same, things are starting to shift a bit, with google experiment It is enhanced by more intelligent, contextual and dynamic results.

Using the progress Google has made with AI up to this point, the company is overhauling search with several new AI features and tools under the Search Generative Experience umbrella. This includes new AI-powered snapshots, which display quick contextual results for your query or prompt. Instead of clattering links, Google Search will develop a summary of the answer to the question using multiple sources – shown on the right.

Furthermore, SGE aims to facilitate conversations. In effect, this means that you can keep asking follow-up questions and get more information as questions come up. This feature is a breath of fresh air compared to the standard AI-free search, which requires additional word searches instead. Instead of starting over, just ask for a quick follow up and get the relevant information for the entire conversation.

How to get started with Google AI search

Since the program is in its early stages, there are two criteria that must be met before users can turn on the feature in search. users need to have subscribed to Labs And Become a Google One Premium subscriber (2+ TB). These restrictions are temporary, but that’s what they are at the time of this writing. Even if you’re not a subscriber, sign up for the free labs anyway because that limitation may eventually drop.

We have a complete guide on registering for the SGE Lab, and it only takes a couple of minutes.

Once you’ve signed up for Labs, complete the following:

in google search – Moving Or the web – find a file Laboratories icon. Click or tap on it. Search SGE Card. Tap or click the toggle button So it is set to “on”. He hits I agree.

Once you do that, you get access to Google’s new AI generative search experience. Analyzing the current state of the feature is a useful guide to using it, although the best approach is to ask natural questions that you wouldn’t normally be able to Google very successfully.

If you’re not a Google One subscriber, don’t worry. It’s possible that an SGE feature will be on its way for others who have signed up for the lab in preview, though that may take some time.