How to get the most out of your gift

AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Sophia Pete

If you are received an Apple New second generation AirPods Pro as a holiday gift, well made. These new AirPods have been my favorite gadget Apple released this year. If you’re new to AirPods, or if you have an older generation, there are a lot of new features you’ll want to take advantage of with these earbuds. Here are some AirPods Pro tips and tricks to get you started.

There is a speaker built into the new AirPods Pro that plays a sound so you can locate them. Open the Find My app.

Click on the name of your AirPods (my name is, for example, Sophia’s AirPods).

Click play audio to help you find them.

You can also see the location of your AirPods on a map by tapping Search.

The new AirPods Pro come with a MagSafe charging case. This means you can simply place your AirPods face down on a MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad and the headphones will begin charging. They can also charge on an Apple Watch charger. Simply place the case on top of your Apple Watch’s charger to charge it.

You can now charge your AirPods Pro (2nd generation) using the Apple Watch charger. Sophia Pete

Touch Control on the new Pros lets you lower or raise the volume by gently swiping up or down on the AirPods stem. When your finger is on the stem of the AirPods, you will feel an area where the material is no longer slippery but slightly indented. This is the panel where you can swipe up or down to control the volume. This is great when you’re listening to something while working out or cleaning and don’t have easy access to your phone to control the volume.

You can switch between noise canceling mode, which blocks out a lot of outside noise, and transparency mode, which amplifies some of the noise around you. The transparency mode on the new AirPods Pro is even better than the previous generation. You can hear more about what’s going on around you. To change AirPod settings on your iPhone: I open Settings.

Tap on your AirPods name, which will appear at the top of the list.

Scroll between Noise Canceling or Transparency mode.

Noise canceling and Transparency settings for AirPods Pro (2nd generation). Sophia Pete

When you open up the new AirPods, you’ll notice a few different ear tip sizes. To make sure you are using the correct test, you can take a proper test. I open Settings.

Click Ear tip fit test.

Click Continue.

Put the AirPods in both ears until they are comfortable. It is best to perform this test in a quiet environment.

Press the play button.

The music will play for a few seconds and then you will receive the results that will let you know if you have a good seal.

zoom icon Arrows point outward

Those two silver slots on the side of the case are another great feature that will help you make sure you never lose your new AirPods. You can attach a lanyard to these holes so you can wear your AirPods on your wrist or even around your neck. Laces are not included, so you will have to purchase them separately. This is a pair on Amazon.

Connect two AirPods to one device It just doesn’t work with new AirPods. You can try this trick with any generation of AirPods, and it’s great for holiday travel. Imagine that both of your kids want to watch the same movie on their iPhone or iPad, each using their own set of AirPods.

Two AirPods connected to one iPhone Sophia Beth | CNBC