happy Monitor 2 Beta day! Since many players wake up to find a Gold Beta ticket in their inboxes, there will inevitably be those left without a ticket. But cheer up the heroes, Blizzard has designed a way in which you can earn an invitation to what is, essentially, Monitor 2Trial launch day.

Starting tomorrow and lasting for a few hours, anyone who links their Battle.net account to their Twitch profile and watches at least four hours of Monitor 2 From the list of banners access to OW2 beta. You can find the list of approved banners here.

In the beta version, players will be able to check a file Champion 33 Sojourn, all new hero updates, all-new Push game mode, and five-versus-five rework. Unfortunately, the beta version is limited to PC players only, but Blizzard has plans to unlock it OW2 Beta testing for future console players.

The show starts at 1 PM ET April 27 and runs until 9 PM ET. You don’t have to watch the same broadcast for all four hours, as your watch time will accumulate across all approved channels.

If you don’t have that kind of time (or inclination) to get into the beta by sticking eyeballs on Twitch for four hours, you can also try your luck the old-fashioned way by signing up for trial access to Monitor 2.’s website. The beta runs until May 17th, and Blizzard has stated that it will be adding players on a regular basis.

Correction April 26th, 1:45pm ET: Twitch begins accessing the Overwatch 2 beta tomorrow, April 27. An earlier version of this incorrectly reported post will begin today, April 26.