How to fight wildfires in Canada in the age of climate change

Wildfires in Canada have so far burned forests the size of Virginia. The province of Quebec recorded its largest fire on record this month as it advanced through an area 13 times the size of New York City. Huge fires, so vast and fierce that they could not be fought, broke out across the country.

Even as thousands of Canadians and overseas firefighters continue to battle More than 900 Canada fires Record-breaking wildfire season Experts in wildfires and forests have made it clear that traditional methods of fighting fires are no longer sufficient.

Instead of focusing on putting out fires, wildfire agencies, county governments and the logging industry must make fundamental changes to prevent fires from igniting and spreading in the first place, they say.

They include steps such as closing forests to people when conditions are ripe for fires and increasing patrols to catch smaller fires earlier, when there is still a chance to contain them.