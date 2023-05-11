How the Asus ROG Ally stacks up against the Steam Deck and other gaming PCs

A handy guide to help you sort out the best options
The Asus ROG Ally is a beast of a gaming laptop, packing an AMD Z1 Extreme processor, the most capable processor to fit inside a handheld device yet. Whether or not you dig a custom aesthetic for gamers, $699.99 ROG Ally is packed with exciting specs and features that set it apart from its biggest competitor, the Steam Deck.
There’s a lot that sets ROG Ally apart from its competition, which of course includes more than just the Steam Deck. In addition to its fast processor and RAM specs, it is, as far as I know, the first mobile device to feature a faster-than-UHS-II microSD card slot, allowing for faster transfer speeds than its competitors. Also, it runs Windows 11 software out of the box, not Linux, as Steam Deck does by default. Now, this isn’t exactly new, but it does guarantee that ROG Ally will be compatible with more games, whether they’re on Steam, PC Game Pass, or the Epic Games Store.
Well, let’s let the table below do the rest of the talking.
Asus ROG Ally comparison table
|category
|Asus ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme)
|Asus ROG Ally (Z1)
|valve vapor surface
|Eye of Odin
|eyes 2
|Logitech G Cloud
|category
|Asus ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme)
|Asus ROG Ally (Z1)
|valve vapor surface
|Eye of Odin
|eyes 2
|Logitech G Cloud
|Starting price
|$699
|$599
|$399
|$239
|$1,099
|$299
|OS
|Windows 11 operating system
|Windows 11 operating system
|SteamOS (Linux-based)
|Android 10
|Ayaneo OS (Linux based) / Windows 11
|Android 11
|an offer
|7-inch IPS touchscreen (1920 x 1080, 120 Hz), 500 nits at peak brightness
|7-inch (1080p, 120Hz refresh rate) IPS touchscreen display, 500 nits peak brightness
|7-inch IPS touchscreen (1280 x 800, 60Hz), 400 nits peak brightness
|5.98″ IPS Touchscreen (1920 x 1080, 60Hz)
|7-inch LCD (1920 x 1200, 10-120 Hz), 400 nits
|7-inch IPS touchscreen (1920 x 1080, 60 Hz), 450 nits peak brightness
|Healer
|AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme
|AMD Ryzen Z1
|Custom AMD APU
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800U
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|ram
|16GB LPDDR5
|16GB LPDDR5
|16GB LPDDR5
|4 GB LPDDR4x
|16GB LPDDR5
|4 GB LPDDR4x
|storage
|512 GB
|512 GB
|64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB options
|64 GB eMMC
|M.2 SSD support
|Yes, M.2 2230
|Yes, M.2 2230
|Yes, M.2 2230
|no
|Yes, double-sided support for M.2 2280 SSDs
|no
|Connection
|Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2
|Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2
|WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
|WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0
|Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2
|Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
|ports
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port with DP 1.4 video out support, UHS-II microSD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port with DP 1.4 video out support, UHS-II microSD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack
|USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port with DP 1.4 video out, UHS-I microSD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack
|USB-C 3.1 charging port, Micro HDMI port, and 3.5mm headphone jack
|Two USB-C USB 4.0 charging ports with support for DP 1.4 video output, a high-speed microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack
|USB-C 3.1 charging port, microSD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack
|eGPU support
|Yes
|Yes
|no
|no
|Yes
|no
|Biometrics
|The fingerprint sensor is built into the power button
|The fingerprint sensor is built into the power button
|no one
|no one
|The fingerprint sensor is built into the power button
|no
|battery capacity
|40 watts
|40 watts
|40 watts
|6600 mAh
|50.22 watts
|23.1 watts
Read more
More Stories
How is the new Google AI search different from the Bard chatbot?
Comparison between Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Kingdom Tears has a “wider selection” of traditional Zelda dungeons