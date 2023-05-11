May 11, 2023

How the Asus ROG Ally stacks up against the Steam Deck and other gaming PCs

A handy guide to help you sort out the best options

The Asus ROG Ally is a beast of a gaming laptop, packing an AMD Z1 Extreme processor, the most capable processor to fit inside a handheld device yet. Whether or not you dig a custom aesthetic for gamers, $699.99 ROG Ally is packed with exciting specs and features that set it apart from its biggest competitor, the Steam Deck.

There’s a lot that sets ROG Ally apart from its competition, which of course includes more than just the Steam Deck. In addition to its fast processor and RAM specs, it is, as far as I know, the first mobile device to feature a faster-than-UHS-II microSD card slot, allowing for faster transfer speeds than its competitors. Also, it runs Windows 11 software out of the box, not Linux, as Steam Deck does by default. Now, this isn’t exactly new, but it does guarantee that ROG Ally will be compatible with more games, whether they’re on Steam, PC Game Pass, or the Epic Games Store.

Well, let’s let the table below do the rest of the talking.

Asus ROG Ally comparison table

category Asus ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme) Asus ROG Ally (Z1) valve vapor surface Eye of Odin eyes 2 Logitech G Cloud
category Asus ROG Ally (Z1 Extreme) Asus ROG Ally (Z1) valve vapor surface Eye of Odin eyes 2 Logitech G Cloud
Starting price $699 $599 $399 $239 $1,099 $299
OS Windows 11 operating system Windows 11 operating system SteamOS (Linux-based) Android 10 Ayaneo OS (Linux based) / Windows 11 Android 11
an offer 7-inch IPS touchscreen (1920 x 1080, 120 Hz), 500 nits at peak brightness 7-inch (1080p, 120Hz refresh rate) IPS touchscreen display, 500 nits peak brightness 7-inch IPS touchscreen (1280 x 800, 60Hz), 400 nits peak brightness 5.98″ IPS Touchscreen (1920 x 1080, 60Hz) 7-inch LCD (1920 x 1200, 10-120 Hz), 400 nits 7-inch IPS touchscreen (1920 x 1080, 60 Hz), 450 nits peak brightness
Healer AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme AMD Ryzen Z1 Custom AMD APU Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 AMD Ryzen 7 6800U Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
ram 16GB LPDDR5 16GB LPDDR5 16GB LPDDR5 4 GB LPDDR4x 16GB LPDDR5 4 GB LPDDR4x
storage 512 GB 512 GB 64 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB 512 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB options 64 GB eMMC
M.2 SSD support Yes, M.2 2230 Yes, M.2 2230 Yes, M.2 2230 no Yes, double-sided support for M.2 2280 SSDs no
Connection Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1
ports USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port with DP 1.4 video out support, UHS-II microSD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port with DP 1.4 video out support, UHS-II microSD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 charging port with DP 1.4 video out, UHS-I microSD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C 3.1 charging port, Micro HDMI port, and 3.5mm headphone jack Two USB-C USB 4.0 charging ports with support for DP 1.4 video output, a high-speed microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack USB-C 3.1 charging port, microSD card slot, and 3.5mm headphone jack
eGPU support Yes Yes no no Yes no
Biometrics The fingerprint sensor is built into the power button The fingerprint sensor is built into the power button no one no one The fingerprint sensor is built into the power button no
battery capacity 40 watts 40 watts 40 watts 6600 mAh 50.22 watts 23.1 watts

