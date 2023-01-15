How Nick Bosa’s Mom Picked Joey’s Chargers-Jaguars Over 49ers-Seahawks

It’s not easy being the super mom of two NFL stars. But Cheryl Bossa makes it work.
This week’s dilemma: Her sons – 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa – both playoffs on Saturday. Timing and distance are an issue, however, with Nick in Santa Clara, where the 49ers will do Host Seattle Seahawks It’s 1:30 p.m. PST and Joey is on the coast opposite the Jaguars in Jacksonville, FL at 5:15 p.m.
In the end, Mama Bossa had to decide which match to attend.
cheryl said to ashley adamson and lisa mccaffrey in “your mom” Podcast. “Obviously I wasn’t lucky this weekend. Hopefully next weekend, I will.
“Joey was injured this year. I was in his first two games, I was in the game he got in, and then he was out for 10 or 12 weeks. I went back in his first game, which was two weeks ago. I guess it’s just a numbers game, you know? Like, I need To be there for him.”
Joey recorded six tackles (two for loss), 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in the first two games of his seventh NFL season before going down in Week 3 with a groin injury. He was out for 13 straight games before returning in Week 17, still finishing the season with sf bags tying it for the first most quarterback hits on a Chargers.
“I was just with Nick, we went to dinner after the game on Sunday [against the Arizona Cardinals]Cheryl said. And I was just like, “Babe, I’m really sorry, but I’m going to Joey’s game,” and he’s like, “Sure, Mom.” “
While Joey was out, Nick held his ground His case for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He finished the season with 18.5 sacks, a league high, and one shy of Aldon Smith’s single-season record of 19.5, set in 2012.
The 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak in the postseason and will look to build on it so Mama Bossa can cheer on a top DPOY frontrunner next week at Levi’s.
