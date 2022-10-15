How much snow is likely to fall this winter? The forecast has arrived

The behavior of a weather phenomenon called the polar vortex is one of the main factors in the development of winter weather in Europe and North America. When the polar vortex is strong, it locks cold air into the polar regions, resulting in mild winters in the United States and much of Europe.

Current situation

In early October, unprecedented snow accumulation began in Siberia, and by October 9, the area covered by snow had increased to 9 million square kilometers. This is the second major expansion since 2009. A subsequent lull has somewhat halted the amount of snow accumulation, but significant snowfall is again on the horizon for the next week or two.

Siberia #snow The extent of cover is above normal compared to long-term climatology and above normal compared to recent years. However, short-term snowfall does not favor rapid expansion pic.twitter.com/KwQCnZrnzG — Judah Cohen (@judah47) October 7, 2022

Based on decades of observations, the extent of Siberian snow cover in October is related to the subsequent behavior of the polar vortex.

Another important factor is the amount of sea ice around the North Pole. The Barents-Kara Sea near Europe currently has less than average ice, which could weaken the polar vortex.

The long-term forecast from the ECMWF model shows a decrease in stratospheric zonal wind speed in December, which could be a sign of a weakening of the westerly base flow and a polar vortex.

All of these can cause early cooling, but the part of our continent where this can occur depends, of course, on the location of anticyclones and cyclones.

In our country, in the British Isles or in Scandinavia, the most significant winter periods can develop when a blocking anticyclone appears, in this case cold, frosty air flows north or in the latter case, east-northeast in the central parts of Europe, which in the Mediterranean basin can create Mediterranean cyclones. . These cyclones, moving on suitable tracks, can bring significant snowfall to our region.

In summary, large accumulations of Siberian ice cover and less-than-average sea ice near Europe can cause disruptions in the polar vortex even in November–December, predicting an early winter.

A still-present La Niña, on the other hand, will lead to a drier, milder winter, so weather processes in the coming weeks will certainly be noticeable.

