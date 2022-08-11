How much money will you get if you invest 1000 dollars in 2017

Tesla CEO Elon Musk She sold 7.92 million shares of an electric car maker worth about $6.88 billion between August 5 and August 9, according to A A series of recent SEC filings.

As of August 9, Tesla The value of the stock was valued at about $850 per share at the close of trading. That price is down just over 9% since the close of trading on August 4, when the stock was at $938 per share, according to CNBC tracking.

As for how long-term shareholders are performing, if you had invested $1,000 in Tesla one year ago, on August 11, 2021, your investment would be up about 23%, according to CNBC’s calculations, with a value of about $1,230, as of August 10, 2022.

If you had invested $1,000 five years ago, on August 11, 2017, your investment would be worth about $12,160.

And if you had invested $1000 on August 11, 2012 and given your investment a decade to grow, you would have about $145,341 as of August 10, 2022.

Another Musk sale comes though his announcement Earlier this year, he said there were “no more TSLA sales planned” after he sold $8.4 billion worth of his company stock in April.

So what’s behind this last step? The billionaire says it’s because of his ongoing legal battle with Twitter.

“In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forced this transaction to close* and some of the equity partners did not conclude, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock,” Musk tweetedafter answering yes to a question about whether the stock has been sold.

Back in April, Musk announced his ownership Intent to buy a social media giant for $44 billion, or about $54.20 per share. As of August 10, Twitter Each share was valued at about $44 at the close of trading. A share of Twitter stock was valued at about $45 on April 14 when Musk announced it.

By July, the CEO of SpaceX told Twitter he wanted to Cancel the deal. in Message to the companyMusk’s lawyers alleged that Twitter had failed to provide “information that would allow it” to “make an independent assessment of the prevalence of fake accounts or spam on the Twitter platform.”

Twitter called Musk’s attempt to salvage the “hypocrisy model” from the deal and said his allegations “lack any merit”, he said legal complaint provided by the company.

Although Musk is now paying for a public debate With Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, the head of the microblogging site said he plans to let the courts decide the fate of the deal, with the trial beginning in October.

When it comes to the stock market, be sure to do your research before investing and remember that a stock’s past performance cannot be used to predict future earnings. An alternative option for investing in individual stocks is to invest in Standard & Poor’s 500It is a stock market index that tracks the performance of the stocks of 500 large American companies.

Although the S&P 500 has shrunk about 6% over the same time period last year, the index has grown by 71.94% over the past five years and 198.58% over the past decade, according to CNBC calculations.

Open an account now: Get smarter about your finances and career with our weekly newsletter

do not miss: Mark Cuban: Buying real estate in Metaverse is the ‘most stupid’ idea ever