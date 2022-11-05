How much has Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie made at the box office so far?

since its release, Dwayne Johnson‘s black Adam He impresses the masses as much as the man himself. You have helped DCEU take a giant step forward and establish the universe in a solid way.

Johnson stars as the anti-hero, whose brand of justice is vastly different from the traditional one of DC heroes. His story and subsequent struggles with the good guys make up the film, with audiences flocking in droves to see how the plot unfolds.

At the time of writing, Dwayne Johnson was black Adam It was shown in cinemas for two weeks. Box office earnings were solid, with the film grossing $256 million worldwide.

This number will definitely increase in the coming days and put a smile on my face WWE The face of the legend.

Dwayne Johnson’s thoughts on black Adam

Dwayne Johnson has been associated with the character Black Adam since 2014. Initially, he was supposed to play the role of the villain alongside the hero Shazam. However, the producers gave Adam his own film first before he mixed in with Billy Batson.

Johnson has already said so black Adam You will be entering a new era in the DC Universe. He explained what he meant by that, explaining that the movie was made with the sole intention of giving fans something exciting to watch.

“I’ve been saying for some time, there’s a new era in the DC Universe about to begin. What I really meant, ‘This is a new era in the DC Universe,’ was to listen to the fans. And we’re doing everything we can to give the fans what they want. I’ve been waiting,” Johnson added. Someone to come up with and address the fans and say, ‘Hey, we’re hearing you.’ So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we are. The goal and intention now is this new age, the new age. Now let’s build. ” [H/T CinemaBlend]

This great result is 90% of the audience #Black Adam It’s so much fun for many reasons. fight for https://t.co/3fm0GrVSQU

The film was released on October 21, 2022 in the United States and a day earlier in some other countries. Her earnings totaled $117.2 million in the United States and Canada and $139.3 million in other territories, bringing her global total to $256.5 million.

black Adam kick him out Shazam! In opening day earnings, it grossed $26.7 million compared to $20.4 million. The film became the highest grossing weekend of Dwayne Johnson’s career, earning $67 million and making it the fifth highest-grossing opening weekend in October for the film.

It’s another feather in The Rock’s cap – a feather he cherished as much as the first WWE Championship win over.

