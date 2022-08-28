How Much Cash Should Investors Hold? Experts weigh

Stocks fell on Friday After Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave every indication that the central bank would continue to raise interest rates to combat inflation.

Investors with a weak stomach for volatility may wonder if it is best to keep cash during these volatile markets. A continuation of our series,What to do in a bear marketYahoo Finance asked experts whether holding cash is wise given that inflation kills savings.

Would you recommend holding cash during these volatile markets, even with high inflation levels?

Even with these volatile markets coupled with high inflation, we believe investors should continue to invest. It’s hard to get exactly the time to cash, because the market is so hard to time exactly,” Greg Pasock, CEO of AXS Investments in New York, told Yahoo Finance. In other words, if the market goes down, investors may want to hold more money, while if the market jumps higher, they regret holding cash.”

Basuk cited the July rally as an example of the liquidity dilemma. With US stocks up 9% in July, one of the best months ever for stocks, “the cash provisions were the source of investors’ regrets. The solution? Keep investing.”

Some strategists are highlighting that the continued rise in interest rates is set to lower the markets in the coming months. So cash on margin can be used for a lower entry point.

“We continue to stay very defensive, and we have a lot of money. We want to see which direction[TheFed}goesin”EddieGhabourmanagingpartneratKeyAdvisorsGroupManagingPartnerofKeyAdvisorsGroup[TheFed}،”إيديغبور،الشريكالإداريفيKeyAdvisorsGroup،[TheFed}goin”EddieGhabourmanagingpartneratKeyAdvisorsGroup He told Yahoo Finance Live recently. “Our money is betting it’s narrowing higher and longer than what the market is already in. And then we’ll have a better entry point in the fourth quarter to come back on the equities side.”

At the end of the day, one expert stressed that investors should maintain a portfolio that fits well with their financial goals and a personal tolerance for market volatility.

US dollar bills photographed in Buenos Aires, on June 23, 2022 (Photo by Luis Robayo/AFP) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images)

“For investors with relatively short time horizons, such as retirees, a certain level of cash holdings can make sense,” said James Solway, chief market strategist at SEI. The same may be true for investors who have a relatively low tolerance to market volatility, but which comes at a cost given that cash tends to be the lowest-returning class of financial asset during any meaningful period of time.”

Solloway adds that any decision to exit the market “must be relatively timely and require a later and well-timed decision to re-enter the market. Once you take into account that the actual peaks and dips in the market can only be determined well after in fact, you should It turns out that attempts at market timing are likely to impose a net cost on the investor’s portfolio in the long run.”

If holding cash is recommended, how much is the wallet?

“While we do not recommend cash collectibles investment purposesAXS Investments’ Pasok said it’s prudent for investors to hold modest cash positions of around 5% of their portfolios in order to be able to quickly put “dry powder” to work in these turbulent times.

“Cash should be kept only for known expenses that will occur within the next 3-6 months,” says one expert.

“We prefer having fixed income from the short-term investment class today over cash for anything longer than short-term commitments,” Alex Shalov, co-head of investment strategy at Bernstein Private Wealth Management, told Yahoo Finance. “While short-term instruments earn more than cash today by a large margin, neither is keeping pace with the current high levels of inflation.”

It is also important to consider your retirement schedule.

“For those with a long way to retirement given the current economic environment, a 6- to 12-month emergency fund is usually sufficient,” Rachel Topongbanwa, US Bank Private Wealth Management’s private wealth advisor, told Yahoo Finance. “For those closer to retirement or of retirement age, an emergency fund with a 12-24 month reserve is an ideal, especially during volatile times like what we are seeing today.”

Is there a better alternative to keeping cash?

Depending on your time horizon and risk tolerance, there are investment options available apart from holding cash.

“If you are looking for a relatively short-term, low-risk non-contingency financing option, a tiered Treasury portfolio (bonds maturing on different dates) can provide that,” said Topongbanwa. “Treasuries are backed by the full faith of the government, and there is also a tax advantage, as income is exempt from state and local taxes.”

Topongbanwa noted that treasury returns have increased significantly in the past few months and offer a better return compared to savings or money market accounts.

In addition to, liquid alternatives It is also a way to stay exposed to stocks during bullish moves while also offering hedging.

“Liquid alternatives represent the best of both worlds: a way to stay invested for increased participation in the stock market while mitigating the inherent risks needed to weather the volatile and rising inflationary storm,” Pasok said.

