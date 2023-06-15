How many more seats does the EP propose to EU countries?

According to the EU Parliament, expanding the number of seats is justified by the fact that the distribution of seats should reflect demographic changes in the EU after the 2019 elections.

As suggested 2 more for Spain, Total 61 seats The Netherlands has 2 moreThere will be total 31 seats, 1 more for AustriaThere will be total 20 seats, 1 more for DenmarkThere will be total 15 seats, 1 more for FinlandThere will be total 15 seats, 1 more for SlovakiaThere will be total 15 seats, 1 more for IrelandThere will be total 14 seats, 1 more for SloveniaThere will be a total of 9 seats 1 more for LatviaFrom the summer of 2024 there will be a total of 9 seats in the newly established European Parliament.

The EU Parliament reminded in its report that it evaluates its system before each election based on the principles defined in the Treaties. According to this, the European Parliament can only seat a maximum of 750 members, as well as the President. Member States can have a minimum of 6 and a maximum of 96 seats according to the latest population data. Under the proposal, MEPs would allocate 28 seats in future EU-wide constituencies to representatives on so-called transnational lists.

They warned that any delay in the European Council’s work on this reform would be contrary to the principle of faithful cooperation enshrined in the Treaties, as its outcome would affect the outcome of the European Parliament elections and could also affect the composition of the EP. . They stressed the need to act quickly to give member states time to make the necessary changes ahead of next year’s vote.

After adopting the text, it is the House’s turn to decide on the proposal.

Cover photo: Members vote during a European Parliament session in Strasbourg on June 14, 2023. The EU legislature meets between June 12 and 15. MTI/EPA/Julian Warnand