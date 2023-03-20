March 20, 2023

How many moons does Earth have?

Izer

How many moons does Earth have? The answer seems obvious: Earth has only one moon. It’s even in the name: the moon. In the beginning, the Earth The moon needs no other name, because for thousands of years, we did not know that there was any other natural satellite. But over centuries of astronomy and space exploration, we’ve found out Hundreds of moons in the solar systemAnd there may be more to our planet than you think.

the moonIt bears the title of the only fixed and permanent moon of the Earth Gabor Horvat (Opens in a new tab), an astronomer at Eötvös Loránd University in Hungary. But it’s not the only object being pulled into Earth’s orbit; A group of near-Earth objects and dust clouds are also caught in Earth’s gravity. These often temporary satellites technically qualify as mini-satellites, quasi-satellites, or ghost satellites.

